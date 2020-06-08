Banks as of Wednesday had approved NT$830 billion (US$27.82 billion) in loans for 114,294 businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed on Friday.
Ninety percent of 126,812 applications had passed assessments and received loans. About 41 percent of the loans, or NT$347.43 billion, were provided to 29,048 companies, with the average loan totaling NT$11.96 million per firm, the data showed.
The Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan (中小企業信用保證基金) offers credit guarantees.
About 28,202 firms under the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ program for manufacturers and small and medium-sized enterprises received new loans or extensions, which totaled NT$293 billion, the commission data showed.
“Most of the approved firms were small and medium-sized enterprises, but a few big companies also applied for loans and were approved, as they wanted to hold more cash to weather the uncertainty,” a commission official said.
Banks offered NT$53 billion in loans through the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ program to 836 tourism agencies, hotels and transportation firms, the data showed.
Loans of NT$22 million for three art and cultural businesses, NT$9 million for four medical device manufacturers or service providers, and NT$19 million for three agricultural firms were also approved, the data showed.
State-run banks continued to be the main source of relief loans, with their combined lending totaling NT$627 billion, or 75 percent of the total.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
SCATTERED: Production would be dispersed among a number of countries, which would bring an end to so-called world factories, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu said Decentralized production would be the new focus in manufacturing, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) yesterday told an online forum held by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所). “The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a heavy impact on supply chains as well as production ... [production] would no longer be concentrated in solely one country, this is the end of what we used to call world factories,” Liu said during a panel discussion hosted by MIC director Victor Tsan (詹文男). As the US and China continue to dominate and sway international relations, the rest of the world is
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Global semiconductor equipment billings grew 13 percent year-on-year to US$15.57 billion in the first quarter, with Taiwan remaining the top spender, trade group SEMI showed in a report released on Wednesday. Taiwanese semiconductor makers spent US$4.02 billion on equipment last quarter, up 6 percent from US$3.81 billion year-on-year, the report showed. The nation’s equipment spending was bolstered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) investment in leading-edge technologies, including for 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. TSMC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plans to invest between US$15 billion and US$16 billion on new facilities and equipment this year, expecting strong demand for 5G-related chips and