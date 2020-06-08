Banks loan NT$830bn to virus-hit firms, people

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Banks as of Wednesday had approved NT$830 billion (US$27.82 billion) in loans for 114,294 businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed on Friday.

Ninety percent of 126,812 applications had passed assessments and received loans. About 41 percent of the loans, or NT$347.43 billion, were provided to 29,048 companies, with the average loan totaling NT$11.96 million per firm, the data showed.

The Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan (中小企業信用保證基金) offers credit guarantees.

About 28,202 firms under the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ program for manufacturers and small and medium-sized enterprises received new loans or extensions, which totaled NT$293 billion, the commission data showed.

“Most of the approved firms were small and medium-sized enterprises, but a few big companies also applied for loans and were approved, as they wanted to hold more cash to weather the uncertainty,” a commission official said.

Banks offered NT$53 billion in loans through the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ program to 836 tourism agencies, hotels and transportation firms, the data showed.

Loans of NT$22 million for three art and cultural businesses, NT$9 million for four medical device manufacturers or service providers, and NT$19 million for three agricultural firms were also approved, the data showed.

State-run banks continued to be the main source of relief loans, with their combined lending totaling NT$627 billion, or 75 percent of the total.