Gold posted the longest run of weekly losses since September as surprisingly better US job numbers provided further signs that the global economy is picking up faster than anticipated, curbing haven demand.
A key gauge of payrolls rose by 2.5 million, trouncing forecasts for a sharp decline following a 20.7 million tumble the prior month. The jobless rate fell to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent.
“The US unemployment rate has shocked everyone because the number was much lower than the market expectation,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said in an e-mailed message. “This is a mind-blowing number and shows that the economy is improving.”
After climbing to a seven-year high in April, bullion’s haven appeal has weakened as more economies reopen awash with stimulus following COVID-19 lockdowns. Global equities are near the highest since early March amid optimism for a quick economic recovery, and holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell for the first time since April on Thursday, ending the longest run of inflows in more than a year.
Spot gold closed was 2.09 percent lower on Friday at 1,677.93, a weekly decline of 2.98 percent
A Bloomberg Intelligence index of senior gold miners also took a hit, falling 4.7 percent so far this week and heading for the worst such drop since March.
The index was dragged lower in part by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s 13 percent decline in Toronto and Newmont Corp’s 7.9 percent loss in New York.
Still, US-China tensions, risks around the global recovery and expectations of more stimulus might support prices. The European Central Bank on Thursday announced a larger-than-expected boost to bond-buying and investors are awaiting plans for the next round of US stimulus.
Even though gold prices might face a near-term correction, the metal could climb toward a record in the second half of this year as yields remain low and real rates remain negative, Metals Focus director Nikos Kavalis said.
Some banks have raised forecasts on the metal. J.P. Morgan Asset Management changed its recommendation on gold and other precious metals to overweight, and Credit Suisse raised its price expectations, seeing the metal averaging as high as US$1,800 an ounce next year, a Friday research note said.
Both banks see US dollar weakness and inflationary pressures supporting prices.
Other commodities:
‧Silver for July delivery fell US$0.58 to US$17.48 an ounce and July copper rose US$0.07 to US$2.56 a pound.
Additional reporting by AP
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the
SCATTERED: Production would be dispersed among a number of countries, which would bring an end to so-called world factories, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu said Decentralized production would be the new focus in manufacturing, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) yesterday told an online forum held by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所). “The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a heavy impact on supply chains as well as production ... [production] would no longer be concentrated in solely one country, this is the end of what we used to call world factories,” Liu said during a panel discussion hosted by MIC director Victor Tsan (詹文男). As the US and China continue to dominate and sway international relations, the rest of the world is
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five