OPEC and its allies were to decide yesterday whether to extend a historic production-curb agreement for another month and the market bet that they would.
Futures in New York on Friday notched a sixth weekly gain in the run-up to the meeting, closing at the highest level since the producer alliance’s fateful March 6 gathering — when talks devolved into a vicious price war that sent oil to record lows.
What happens this weekend will set the course for the market, which has staged a spectacular recovery from a mid-April plunge below zero.
So far, OPEC+ has given investors little reason to expect another breakdown in talks, having already struck a tentative deal to prolong the curbs. All members of the group have agreed to meet their output quotas and those who have not complied said that they would compensate in the coming months, a delegate said.
Investors were bullish, with bets on rising US crude prices reaching the highest level since 2018. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for July delivery increased 4.17 percent to US$38.97 a barrel. The contract is up 9.8 percent for the week.
Brent crude for August settlement gained 5.78 percent to US$42.30 a barrel. The contract rose 19.73 for the week.
The next test would be getting past US$41, where futures stood before the March OPEC+ meeting, said Robert Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA.
“You’d be hard pressed to find a more bullish situation than closing that gap,” he said. “We’re putting in a nice base here to rally to the next level.”
Prices also got a boost from a positive US jobs report that beat analysts’ forecasts and signaled that the economy might be rebounding more quickly than expected from a pandemic-fueled recession.
Still, oil’s recovery is fragile, with prices still down about 35 percent this year. Sustaining the rally hinges on a combination of returning demand and ongoing output cuts at a time when higher prices are prompting some US producers to re-open wells.
While oil consumption in China, the world’s second-biggest oil user, is recovering quickly, the comeback is uneven elsewhere.
US diesel demand fell to the lowest level in 21 years last week, and in Europe, profits from making the fuel are collapsing, threatening to limit demand for crude.
