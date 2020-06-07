Wall Street on Friday surged after a strikingly upbeat jobs report for last month unexpectedly provided the clearest evidence yet that the US economy is headed for a quicker-than-anticipated recovery.
The NASDAQ breached its all-time closing high reached in February, but pared its gains to end the session a hair’s breadth below it. All three major US stock indices advanced 2 percent or more.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are now 5.7 percent and 8.3 percent below their respective closing records.
Photo: AFP
The benchmark S&P 500 is now 1.1 percent below its year-to-date break-even level.
The US economy added a remarkable 2.5 million jobs last month, rebounding from April’s record 20.7 million drop, and pushing the unemployment rate down to 13.3 percent.
Analysts saw unemployment soaring to a historic 19.8 percent.
“The numbers are a huge surprise to the upside,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
“It would suggest a further confirmation the economy is coming back online,” Arone said. “This is a strong signal that the effects are temporary and that the economy is improving.”
“Long may it last,” he added.
US Treasury yields rose on the jobs data, giving a boost to interest rate-sensitive banks and sending the S&P 500 Banks index up 4.9 percent.
Airlines, among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis, soared, with the ARCA Airline Index jumping 5.7 percent.
However, the WHO warned that the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the global economy to its knees in the wake of mandated shutdowns, is far from over and new cases are on the rise.
Market participants now turn their focus to the US Federal Reserve, which holds a monetary policy meeting next week where the latest jobs data is almost certain to be discussed.
The Dow on Friday rose 829.16 points, or 3.15 percent, to 27,110.98, the S&P 500 gained 81.58 points, or 2.62 percent, to 3,193.93 and the NASDAQ Composite added 198.27 points, or 2.06 percent, to 9,814.08.
For the week, the Dow rose 6.81 percent, the S&P increased 4.91 percent, and the NASDAQ gained 3.42 percent.
All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended Friday’s session well in the black, with energy, financials and industrials leading the gainers in a continuation of a rotation into cyclicals, which were beaten up amid economic lockdowns.
Small-caps and transportation stocks also outperformed, with the Russell 2000 and Dow Transportation up 3.8 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.
Boeing Co surged 11.5 percent, giving biggest the blue-chip Dow its biggest boost, on hopes of a pickup in air travel a day after American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines said that they would boost their US flight schedule next month.
Drugmaker Novavax Inc rose 3.7 percent following its announcement that the US Department of Defense would give it up to US$60 million to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the
SCATTERED: Production would be dispersed among a number of countries, which would bring an end to so-called world factories, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu said Decentralized production would be the new focus in manufacturing, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) yesterday told an online forum held by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所). “The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a heavy impact on supply chains as well as production ... [production] would no longer be concentrated in solely one country, this is the end of what we used to call world factories,” Liu said during a panel discussion hosted by MIC director Victor Tsan (詹文男). As the US and China continue to dominate and sway international relations, the rest of the world is
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five