NORWAY

Economy contracts 4.7%

Norway’s economy contracted 4.7 percent in April from March and by 11.4 percent in the two months since the end of February, but the outlook for the rest of the year now looks better than it did six weeks ago, Statistics Norway said yesterday. The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshore oil and gas production, is forecast to shrink by 3.9 percent for the year versus a fall of 5.5 percent predicted on April 24 when Norway was in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Norwegian economy appears to be picking up after the country shut down in March, but lower international demand and low oil prices will impact on economic development for several years to come,” Statistics Norway said. “Following a major fall in GDP in the first half of this year, we expect growth to pick up sharply again towards the end of the year and early 2021.”

JAPAN

Huge spending drop reported

Japan’s household spending recorded its worst drop in nearly two decades in April, government data showed yesterday, as the world’s third-largest economy reels from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending fell 11.1 percent from a year earlier, with a sales tax hike last year adding to woes, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The figure was largely in line with market expectations of a 12.75 percent drop and marked the seventh straight month of declines since the government hiked the sales tax in October last year. “The new coronavirus is having a serious impact on the economy, including spending by individuals,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a regular briefing. The April drop was partly attributed to declines in spending on transport and telecommunications, as well as on leisure activities.

AIRLINES

DAX to drop German carrier

Germany’s flag carrier is being removed from the country’s benchmark stock index for the first time since the gauge’s inception more than three decades ago, after travel restrictions aimed at stemming the COVID-19 pandemic sent the stock plunging. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is to be replaced by real-estate company Deutsche Wohnen AG on the DAX, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Thursday. The change is to come into effect on June 22. Shares in Lufthansa, which this week agreed to a 9 billion euro (US$10 billion) state bailout package, have fallen 38 percent this year, giving the airline a market capitalization of about 4.9 billion euros. That makes it the 60th-largest German company by market value, while the DAX is reserved for the country’s 30 biggest companies.

GERMANY

Trough passed: Bundesbank

The German economy has passed the trough of its COVID-19 recession and is starting to grow again, the Bundesbank said, endorsing the government’s sweeping fiscal stimulus that should underpin the rebound. Yet the recovery is still muted as some restrictions to rein in the spread of the pandemic remain in place, the institution said in its twice-annual economic projections. Output this year is forecast to shrink 7.1 percent, before bouncing back in the subsequent two years. Public finances are making a significant contribution to stabilizing the economy,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement. “Additional stimulus is appropriate in the current situation and I welcome the package.”