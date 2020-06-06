NORWAY
Economy contracts 4.7%
Norway’s economy contracted 4.7 percent in April from March and by 11.4 percent in the two months since the end of February, but the outlook for the rest of the year now looks better than it did six weeks ago, Statistics Norway said yesterday. The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshore oil and gas production, is forecast to shrink by 3.9 percent for the year versus a fall of 5.5 percent predicted on April 24 when Norway was in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Norwegian economy appears to be picking up after the country shut down in March, but lower international demand and low oil prices will impact on economic development for several years to come,” Statistics Norway said. “Following a major fall in GDP in the first half of this year, we expect growth to pick up sharply again towards the end of the year and early 2021.”
JAPAN
Huge spending drop reported
Japan’s household spending recorded its worst drop in nearly two decades in April, government data showed yesterday, as the world’s third-largest economy reels from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending fell 11.1 percent from a year earlier, with a sales tax hike last year adding to woes, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The figure was largely in line with market expectations of a 12.75 percent drop and marked the seventh straight month of declines since the government hiked the sales tax in October last year. “The new coronavirus is having a serious impact on the economy, including spending by individuals,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a regular briefing. The April drop was partly attributed to declines in spending on transport and telecommunications, as well as on leisure activities.
AIRLINES
DAX to drop German carrier
Germany’s flag carrier is being removed from the country’s benchmark stock index for the first time since the gauge’s inception more than three decades ago, after travel restrictions aimed at stemming the COVID-19 pandemic sent the stock plunging. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is to be replaced by real-estate company Deutsche Wohnen AG on the DAX, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Thursday. The change is to come into effect on June 22. Shares in Lufthansa, which this week agreed to a 9 billion euro (US$10 billion) state bailout package, have fallen 38 percent this year, giving the airline a market capitalization of about 4.9 billion euros. That makes it the 60th-largest German company by market value, while the DAX is reserved for the country’s 30 biggest companies.
GERMANY
Trough passed: Bundesbank
The German economy has passed the trough of its COVID-19 recession and is starting to grow again, the Bundesbank said, endorsing the government’s sweeping fiscal stimulus that should underpin the rebound. Yet the recovery is still muted as some restrictions to rein in the spread of the pandemic remain in place, the institution said in its twice-annual economic projections. Output this year is forecast to shrink 7.1 percent, before bouncing back in the subsequent two years. Public finances are making a significant contribution to stabilizing the economy,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement. “Additional stimulus is appropriate in the current situation and I welcome the package.”
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the