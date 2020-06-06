US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing agencies to look for ways to speed up building of highways and other major projects by scaling back environmental reviews, invoking special powers he has amid a COVID-19 national emergency.
Separately on Thursday, the US Environmental Protection Agency formally proposed overhauling how it evaluates new rules on air pollutants.
The actions are the latest efforts from the Trump administration to emphasize reduced regulatory burdens on businesses.
The executive order would direct federal agencies to pursue emergency workarounds from bedrock environmental laws, such as the US National Environmental Policy Act and the US Endangered Species Act, to hasten completion of infrastructure projects.
Trump said in the order that the economic lockdown and accompanying massive unemployment required the action.
“Unnecessary delays in timely agency actions will deny our citizens opportunities for jobs and economic security, and will hinder our economic recovery from the national emergency, keeping millions of Americans out of work,” the order says.
Meanwhile, finding additional funds for new roads and bridges has proved elusive as lawmakers and the president fail to agree on the choices that are necessary to raise more money for transportation projects without adding to the already soaring national debt.
In anticipation of Trump’s executive order, environmental groups said sidestepping environmental review requirements would hurt many of the same communities already suffering the most amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Americans are crying out for leadership to confront racist violence and stop the spread of a deadly pandemic. This administration is not only ignoring those cries, but piling on the burden. We will not let this stand,” Natural Resources Defense Council president Gina McCarthy said.
“By using the coronavirus pandemic to justify fast-tracking potentially wasteful, dangerous or destructive infrastructure programs, the president has proven once again his utter contempt for our laws, for the health of our communities and for the future of our children,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
The separate EPA proposal — now going up for the legally required public comment period before any adoption — would require cost-benefit analyses for every major new regulation under the US Clean Air Act. It would also tighten consideration, in weighing any new pollutant limits, of broader benefits to clean air that would come from regulating the primary targeted pollutant.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the