The output value of Taiwan’s food processing sector was a record NT$462.9 billion (US$15.51 billion) last year, up 3.16 percent on an annual basis, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Statistics said in a report yesterday.
Growth in the industry — which has set new records for the past four years — is driven mainly by increased production of uncategorized processed foods, including baked and steamed goods, ready-to-eat meals, condiments and seasoning, dietary supplements, dried and instant noodles, candy and refined sugar, and processed tea.
Those products contributed NT$210.2 billion, or 45 percent, of the industry’s total output last year, a 4.92 percent gain from a year earlier, the report said.
Ready-to-eat meals are particularly popular among local consumers, with their output value a record NT$29.6 billion last year, up 7.32 percent year-on-year, it said, adding that convenience stores had robust sales of boxed meals, sandwiches and sushi.
Frozen, ready-to-cook meals, such as dumplings, are also popular, with their output value increasing 4.57 percent to NT$28.5 billion last year, the report said, attributing the rise to fast-paced lifestyles and changes to traditional family structures.
The output value of dietary supplements surged 10.79 percent to a record NT$17.8 billion last year, as Taiwan’s aging population boosts demand for health products, it said.
An expanding local market for milk-based drinks and coffee prompted the department to create a category for processed diary products, within which the output value for fresh milk rose 4.84 percent year-on-year to NT$21.7 billion, it said.
The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the output value of processed food, such as ready-to-eat meals, fresh milk, dietary supplements, instant noodles, and pickled and canned foods by 2.94 to 21.35 percent last quarter as local consumers stocked their pantries, the report said.
However, the output value of other processed foods, including processed tea, baked and steamed goods, and vegetable oil, among others, decreased by between 2.73 percent and 34.32 percent amid sluggish tourism and catering activity, it said.
Nevertheless, the nation’s food processing sector rose 2.41 percent year-on-year to NT$112.6 billion last quarter, a record, it added.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the