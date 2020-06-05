World Business Quick Take

AVIATION

Rolls-Royce to layoff 3,000

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs in the UK this year, the first wave of cuts that could ultimately see the jet-engine maker emerge from the downturn a much smaller business. The London-based manufacturer said it expects to trim a total of 8,000 positions from the aviation division. That would make up the bulk of the 9,000 global reductions it announced last month. Rolls-Royce is offering voluntary redundancy packages to all of its aviation workforce and part of its back-office staff, it said in an e-mail on Wednesday.

AUTOMAKERS

Aston Martin to cut 500 jobs

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC plans to cut as many as 500 jobs to cope with lower demand for luxury vehicles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The British company would begin consulting with employees and unions in coming days about building fewer sports vehicles with front engines, Aston Martin said in a statement yesterday. The automaker is targeting savings of about ￡18 million (US$22.5 million) in operating and manufacturing costs, while also lowering capital expenditure by a further ￡10 million.

RETAIL

Adidas sees growth in China

German sportswear maker Adidas AG yesterday said it had returned to sales growth in China last month, after store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic sent business plummeting. China is “the company’s first major market on the road to recovery,” Adidas said in a statement, saying sales from April to this month should reach roughly the same level as last year now that its shops have reopened. While fewer people visited stores, the company said a bigger share of those who did were buying, while it had seen “exceptional” growth in online orders.

ENERGY

Reliance ends rights issue

India’s telecom-to-oil giant Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday completed a massive US$7 billion rights issue in what it touted as the world’s biggest by a nonfinancial institution in a decade. Reliance, owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, had said the fundraising drive was meant to pay down debt and help shift the company to a digital future. The firm said the rights issue was subscribed 1.59 times and attracted “huge investor interest.” Ambani said in a statement that the successful rights issue was a “vote of confidence” by investors in the Indian economy.

CHEMICALS

Court blocks Bayer chemical

German agrochemicals group Bayer AG has been blocked from selling its dicamba herbicide in the US after an appeals court rejected a federal regulator’s permit for the product. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) substantially understated the herbicide-related risks and failed to look into other risks related to dicamba, the court said on Wednesday. Bayer said in a statement that it was working to obtain a new EPA registration for the herbicide for next year and beyond.

ENERGY

Total buys wind farm stake

French oil company Total SA has bought a 51 percent stake from utility SSE PLC in the development of a massive wind farm off the coast of Scotland. The ￡70 million investment in the Seagreen 1 wind farm would be Total’s first significant foray into offshore wind as it seeks to expand its green energy business. SSE could also be in line for future payments of ￡60 million based on certain performance conditions, Total said.