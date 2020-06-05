AVIATION
Rolls-Royce to layoff 3,000
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs in the UK this year, the first wave of cuts that could ultimately see the jet-engine maker emerge from the downturn a much smaller business. The London-based manufacturer said it expects to trim a total of 8,000 positions from the aviation division. That would make up the bulk of the 9,000 global reductions it announced last month. Rolls-Royce is offering voluntary redundancy packages to all of its aviation workforce and part of its back-office staff, it said in an e-mail on Wednesday.
AUTOMAKERS
Aston Martin to cut 500 jobs
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC plans to cut as many as 500 jobs to cope with lower demand for luxury vehicles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The British company would begin consulting with employees and unions in coming days about building fewer sports vehicles with front engines, Aston Martin said in a statement yesterday. The automaker is targeting savings of about ￡18 million (US$22.5 million) in operating and manufacturing costs, while also lowering capital expenditure by a further ￡10 million.
RETAIL
Adidas sees growth in China
German sportswear maker Adidas AG yesterday said it had returned to sales growth in China last month, after store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic sent business plummeting. China is “the company’s first major market on the road to recovery,” Adidas said in a statement, saying sales from April to this month should reach roughly the same level as last year now that its shops have reopened. While fewer people visited stores, the company said a bigger share of those who did were buying, while it had seen “exceptional” growth in online orders.
ENERGY
Reliance ends rights issue
India’s telecom-to-oil giant Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday completed a massive US$7 billion rights issue in what it touted as the world’s biggest by a nonfinancial institution in a decade. Reliance, owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, had said the fundraising drive was meant to pay down debt and help shift the company to a digital future. The firm said the rights issue was subscribed 1.59 times and attracted “huge investor interest.” Ambani said in a statement that the successful rights issue was a “vote of confidence” by investors in the Indian economy.
CHEMICALS
Court blocks Bayer chemical
German agrochemicals group Bayer AG has been blocked from selling its dicamba herbicide in the US after an appeals court rejected a federal regulator’s permit for the product. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) substantially understated the herbicide-related risks and failed to look into other risks related to dicamba, the court said on Wednesday. Bayer said in a statement that it was working to obtain a new EPA registration for the herbicide for next year and beyond.
ENERGY
Total buys wind farm stake
French oil company Total SA has bought a 51 percent stake from utility SSE PLC in the development of a massive wind farm off the coast of Scotland. The ￡70 million investment in the Seagreen 1 wind farm would be Total’s first significant foray into offshore wind as it seeks to expand its green energy business. SSE could also be in line for future payments of ￡60 million based on certain performance conditions, Total said.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the