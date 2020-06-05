German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition agreed on a sweeping 130 billion euros (US$145.6 billion) stimulus package designed to spur short-term consumer spending and get businesses investing again.
The wide-ranging plan to lift Germany out of the crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic exceeded the top end of expectations by 30 percent.
Alongside an immediate jolt from a temporary reduction in value-added tax, coalition officials allocated money to build out 5G data networks, improve railways and double incentives for electric vehicles.
Photo: AP
In one of the most contentious issues in the talks, the auto industry fell short of its goal of getting direct government support for purchases of conventional vehicles, as Merkel sent a signal that she intends to take a longer-term view in fostering a recovery of Europe’s largest economy.
“We couldn’t just set out a stimulus package that was done in the traditional sense,” Merkel told reporters late on Wednesday in Berlin. “It had to be a package of measures that contained a view to the future, and this is precisely what we have emphasized.”
Following an initial shot of stimulus in March, Merkel’s administration vowed to spend whatever it takes to get the country growing again.
Including programs to guarantee company liquidity, Germany has made more than 1.3 trillion euros available — the most in the EU by far.
Still, the efforts could not prevent unemployment last month rising to the highest level since late 2015.
“It’s big, it’s bold, but let’s face it, that’s what’s needed,” HSBC Holdings PLC chief European economist Simon Wells said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
Christian Schulz, an economist at Citigroup Inc in Frankfurt, said the tax cut in particular was “a big and welcome surprise to us.”
“The idea is that households bring forward some spending on discretionary items, which then sets off a virtuous cycle of rising demand feeding on itself,” Schulz wrote in a note to clients.
After tense negotiations over two days, the chancellor overcame an impasse in the governing parties to broker a deal, which covers programs running through next year.
After a brief period of unity at the height of the pandemic, party differences waylaid efforts to revive Germany’s faltering economy.
Merkel’s Christian Democrat-led bloc was keen to limit the amount of new debt and get businesses investing again, while the Social Democrats were pushing for higher spending and measures focusing on workers and families.
The latest stimulus package could represent the last major spending initiative before elections late next year, meaning stakes for the ruling parties were high.
German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz said that Germany’s frugal budget policy in recent years means it can afford to spend big now and promised that the government would work to reduce debt back below 60 percent of GDP from an expected increase to about 80 percent.
“We all have to ensure that the economy quickly starts growing again,” Scholz, a Social Democrat who is also vice chancellor, said yesterday in an interview with ZDF television.
“If we suffer a long-lasting depression, which lasts for 10 years then we have a problem,” he added. “But if output returns to pre-crisis levels at the end of next year or at the beginning of the following year then we have a good chance to generate the revenues we need to pay for it.”
Weeks of stringent restrictions to contain the virus hurt demand for everything from Volkswagen AG cars to Adidas AG shoes and prompted the landmark 9 billion euros bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.
The economy is expected to contract by more than 6 percent this year, which would be a more severe contraction than during the 2008 to 2009 global financial crisis.
“We have tried to do the best we can in a very, very difficult situation,” Merkel said.
