Fitch Ratings has downgraded the credit outlook for CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and its main subsidiary, CTBC Bank (中信銀行), from “stable” to “negative,” as it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to weaken their operations, although their long-term issuer ratings remain stable at “BBB+” and “A” respectively.
The revision takes into account expected disruptions caused by the pandemic on Taiwan’s export-reliant economy, Fitch said.
The agency said that its ratings for CTBC Financial are two notches below those of CTBC Bank because it believes that regulators, in the event of stress, would prioritize protecting bank creditors over other entities.
CTBC Financial’s credit profile receives pressure from its high double-leverage ratio of 125 percent and the weaker credit profile of its life insurance unit, Taiwan Life Insurance Co, relative to CTBC Bank, Fitch said.
CTBC Bank’s impaired-loan ratio is expected to increase to about 2.2 percent this year, from 1.3 percent last year, while the bank’s core earnings are expected to cover impairment losses, but sector-wide pressure over loan growth, interest margin compression, falling fees and investment income, as well as lower credit card consumption, pose risks for earnings, Fitch added.
“We expect CTBC Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio at 11.3 percent last year to remain under pressure in the coming few years due to the weaker profitability outlook, as well as the group’s relatively high dividend payout policy,” Fitch said.
Nevertheless, CTBC Bank’s profile, funding and liquidity position, supported by ample liquidity in financial markets, are quite strong and above the sector average, the agency added.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the