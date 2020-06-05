Power Wind Health plans NT$600 million expansion

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Power Wind Health Industry Inc (柏文健康事業), known for its Fitness Factory (健身工廠) gym chain, is to invest NT$600 million (US$20.05 million) to expand its presence in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The company, Taiwan’s first publicly listed fitness firm, plans to set up its headquarters alongside a new gym in Kaohsiung and launch new outlets in Taipei, Taoyuan, Changhua County and Hsinchu, the ministry said.

Power Wind Health, which operates 48 gyms nationwide, hopes to open eight more facilities by the end of the year, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported on Wednesday.

The ministry made the announcement after approving the company’s application to participate in a government incentive program designed to boost domestic investment.

The investment would provide 215 job opportunities, the ministry said.

The ministry yesterday also approved Taimide Tech Inc’s (達邁科技) application to participate in the government program.

Taimide, the nation’s leading polyimide film maker, plans to invest NT$500 million to purchase automated equipment while expanding an existing solvent recycling system, as it seeks to capture growing market demand for 5G and foldable smartphones, the ministry said.

The company’s polyimide film is mainly used to make flexible printed circuit boards that are used in a wide range of consumer electronics, including smartphones, wearable devices and laptops.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it has approved a second Whetron Electronics Co (輝創電子) investment application through a separate government program.

Whetron Electronics, which specializes in automotive electronics, plans to invest NT$700 million to purchase machinery while expanding its local production of vehicle alarms, dash cams and advanced driver-assistance systems, the ministry said.

Last year, Whetron invested NT$1.5 billion to set up a new plant as well as a vehicle testing field in Kaohsiung’s Hofa Industrial Park (和發產業園區), amid a trade dispute between the US and China, the ministry said.

The new investment is to offer 340 job opportunities, it added.