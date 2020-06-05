Power Wind Health Industry Inc (柏文健康事業), known for its Fitness Factory (健身工廠) gym chain, is to invest NT$600 million (US$20.05 million) to expand its presence in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The company, Taiwan’s first publicly listed fitness firm, plans to set up its headquarters alongside a new gym in Kaohsiung and launch new outlets in Taipei, Taoyuan, Changhua County and Hsinchu, the ministry said.
Power Wind Health, which operates 48 gyms nationwide, hopes to open eight more facilities by the end of the year, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported on Wednesday.
The ministry made the announcement after approving the company’s application to participate in a government incentive program designed to boost domestic investment.
The investment would provide 215 job opportunities, the ministry said.
The ministry yesterday also approved Taimide Tech Inc’s (達邁科技) application to participate in the government program.
Taimide, the nation’s leading polyimide film maker, plans to invest NT$500 million to purchase automated equipment while expanding an existing solvent recycling system, as it seeks to capture growing market demand for 5G and foldable smartphones, the ministry said.
The company’s polyimide film is mainly used to make flexible printed circuit boards that are used in a wide range of consumer electronics, including smartphones, wearable devices and laptops.
Meanwhile, the ministry said it has approved a second Whetron Electronics Co (輝創電子) investment application through a separate government program.
Whetron Electronics, which specializes in automotive electronics, plans to invest NT$700 million to purchase machinery while expanding its local production of vehicle alarms, dash cams and advanced driver-assistance systems, the ministry said.
Last year, Whetron invested NT$1.5 billion to set up a new plant as well as a vehicle testing field in Kaohsiung’s Hofa Industrial Park (和發產業園區), amid a trade dispute between the US and China, the ministry said.
The new investment is to offer 340 job opportunities, it added.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the