AUTOMAKERS
Renault finalizes state loan
Renault SA yesterday finalized a 5 billion euro (US$5.6 billion) loan from the French government, strengthening its finances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the auto industry. Renault said that the credit facility carried a guarantee from the French state — which owns a 15 percent stake in Renault — of up to 90 percent of the total amount borrowed. Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Group, HSBC France, Natixis and SocGen were involved in the credit deal.
TAXES
US probing digital services
US President Donald Trump’s administration is starting investigations into digital services taxes considered by several trading partners that could lead to tariffs being imposed on the countries’ exports to the US. The probe, announced on Tuesday, encompasses digital taxes that have been either adopted or are under consideration in Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the EU, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, the US Trade Representative’s Office in Washington said. The investigation could take months before a decision is made on whether to impose tariffs.
SWITZERLAND
GDP shrinks 2.6% in Q1
The economy slumped the most in at least four decades as a result of the pandemic, with private consumption and investment plummeting. First-quarter GDP plunged 2.6 percent, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed. That was the biggest three-month contraction since the start of the time series in 1980. The government expects the economy to shrink 6.7 percent this year before staging a slow recovery next year.
INDIA
Services sector edges up
Services sector activity picked up slightly last month, signaling the reopening of Asia’s third-largest economy after a more than two-month lockdown to contain COVID-19. The nation’s main services index rose to 12.6 last month, data published by IHS Markit showed yesterday. That was up from 5.4 in April, the world’s lowest reading, but still below the 50 mark that indicates contraction in activity. A purchasing managers’ survey for the manufacturing sector earlier showed the index rose to 30.8 last month from 27.4 in April, still within contraction territory.
TRAVEL
Boeing to compensate TUI
TUI Group, Europe’s biggest travel company, yesterday said it had struck a deal with aircraft maker Boeing Co for compensation and slower delivery of the 737 MAX plane. The Germany-based company said that Boeing would provide it with compensation for a significant portion of the financial impact of the grounding of the plane. Boeing also agreed that TUI would get fewer 737 MAX aircraft over the next few years, with deliveries delayed by about two years. Details of the agreement were confidential, TUI said.
AUTOMAKERS
Polestar expanding in China
Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China’s Geely Holding Group (吉利控股集團), plans to open 20 showrooms in China, as it prepares for delivery of its Polestar 2 electric sedans to compete with Tesla Inc’s locally made Model 3. Polestar, which has only one showroom in Beijing, plans to have 20 in 17 Chinese cities, it said yesterday. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company is manufacturing cars in the Chinese city of Taizhou. It plans to export Polestar 2 sedans to Europe and the US.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the