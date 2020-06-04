World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Renault finalizes state loan

Renault SA yesterday finalized a 5 billion euro (US$5.6 billion) loan from the French government, strengthening its finances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the auto industry. Renault said that the credit facility carried a guarantee from the French state — which owns a 15 percent stake in Renault — of up to 90 percent of the total amount borrowed. Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Group, HSBC France, Natixis and SocGen were involved in the credit deal.

TAXES

US probing digital services

US President Donald Trump’s administration is starting investigations into digital services taxes considered by several trading partners that could lead to tariffs being imposed on the countries’ exports to the US. The probe, announced on Tuesday, encompasses digital taxes that have been either adopted or are under consideration in Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the EU, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK, the US Trade Representative’s Office in Washington said. The investigation could take months before a decision is made on whether to impose tariffs.

SWITZERLAND

GDP shrinks 2.6% in Q1

The economy slumped the most in at least four decades as a result of the pandemic, with private consumption and investment plummeting. First-quarter GDP plunged 2.6 percent, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed. That was the biggest three-month contraction since the start of the time series in 1980. The government expects the economy to shrink 6.7 percent this year before staging a slow recovery next year.

INDIA

Services sector edges up

Services sector activity picked up slightly last month, signaling the reopening of Asia’s third-largest economy after a more than two-month lockdown to contain COVID-19. The nation’s main services index rose to 12.6 last month, data published by IHS Markit showed yesterday. That was up from 5.4 in April, the world’s lowest reading, but still below the 50 mark that indicates contraction in activity. A purchasing managers’ survey for the manufacturing sector earlier showed the index rose to 30.8 last month from 27.4 in April, still within contraction territory.

TRAVEL

Boeing to compensate TUI

TUI Group, Europe’s biggest travel company, yesterday said it had struck a deal with aircraft maker Boeing Co for compensation and slower delivery of the 737 MAX plane. The Germany-based company said that Boeing would provide it with compensation for a significant portion of the financial impact of the grounding of the plane. Boeing also agreed that TUI would get fewer 737 MAX aircraft over the next few years, with deliveries delayed by about two years. Details of the agreement were confidential, TUI said.

AUTOMAKERS

Polestar expanding in China

Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China’s Geely Holding Group (吉利控股集團), plans to open 20 showrooms in China, as it prepares for delivery of its Polestar 2 electric sedans to compete with Tesla Inc’s locally made Model 3. Polestar, which has only one showroom in Beijing, plans to have 20 in 17 Chinese cities, it said yesterday. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company is manufacturing cars in the Chinese city of Taizhou. It plans to export Polestar 2 sedans to Europe and the US.