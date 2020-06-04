Three sue Google for amassing vast trove of user data

INVASION OF PRIVACY: Users of Chrome can turn off the data collection function, but not when they visit Web sites that use other Google tools

Bloomberg





Google surreptitiously amasses billions of bits of information — every day — about Internet users, even those who opt out of sharing their information, three consumers have alleged in a proposed class-action lawsuit.

“Google tracks and collects consumer browsing history and other Web activity data no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy,” a complaint filed on Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, California, said.

The lawsuit says that while Google lets users turn off data collection when using its Chrome Web browser, other Google tools used by Web sites scoop up their data anyway.

The suit includes claims of invasion of privacy and breaches of US federal wiretapping law.

Google is up front with consumers that whenever they opt for private browsing, other Web sites might still collect information, spokesman Jose Castaneda said.

“We strongly dispute these claims and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them,” Castaneda said in an e-mail.

The case was filed by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, a high-profile litigation firm that previously defended Uber Technologies Inc when the ride-hailing firm was accused three years ago by Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit of stealing trade secrets.

It alleges that Google collects information, including Internet protocol addresses and browsing histories, whenever users visit Web pages or use an app tied to common Google services, such as Google Analytics and Google Ad Manager.

This has helped Google amass a nearly unending trove of data that could be stolen or hacked by governments and criminals, it says.

A consumer suit accusing Google of illegally tracking and storing geolocation data with its mobile apps and operating system was thrown out by a California federal judge in December last year.

Arizona’s attorney general filed a similar complaint last month.

Google disputed the claim and said that it is looking forward to setting the record straight.