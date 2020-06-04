Facebook Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc yesterday said they are investing in Gojek, a big boost for the Indonesian start-up’s digital payments business that propels the US companies into a fast-growing Asian Internet arena.
It is the second international investment Facebook has made in the past six weeks, with a goal of getting more local businesses online, after the social media giant paid US$5.7 billion for about 10 percent of India’s Reliance Jio.
It plans to build a commerce and payments business around WhatsApp, on top of letting businesses use the messaging service to interact with customers.
Photo: Reuters
The deal marks Facebook’s first investment in an Indonesian company and is a major boost for the nation’s largest start-up, a ride-hailing giant that has morphed into a provider of services like payments and meal delivery.
Gojek is now backed by some of the world’s largest Internet companies from Alphabet Inc’s Google to China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), helping it compete against Singapore’s Grab Holdings Inc.
“WhatsApp in particular can be instrumental in creating a more digital Indonesia by bringing more people into one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world,” Facebook said in a blog post.
It did not specify how much it is investing and a spokesperson declined to share details.
Facebook and PayPal joined Gojek’s current funding round, which closed at US$1.2 billion around March at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gojek and Grab aim to become Southeast Asian consumers’ default, all-purpose app, similar to Tencent’s WeChat. Gojek has drawn hundreds of thousands of merchants to its platform, giving them access to more than 170 million users across the region.
The Indonesian start-up, whose backers also include Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings Pte, has said it would deploy fresh capital to keep expanding, despite global economic turbulence.
It recently acquired a mobile point-of-sale start-up called Moka for about US$130 million, people familiar with the deal have said.
Gojek, which debuted an app for hailing motorbike taxis in Jakarta in 2015, now also offers a score of other on-demand services, such as house cleaning and medicine delivery, and was last valued at US$10 billion, according to CB Insights.
“We see our role as a convener of global tech expertise, facilitating collaboration that will ultimately lead to a better future for everyone in our region,” Gojek cochief executive officer Andre Soelistyo said in a statement.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the