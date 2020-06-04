Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian start-up Gojek’s digital payment service

Bloomberg





Facebook Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc yesterday said they are investing in Gojek, a big boost for the Indonesian start-up’s digital payments business that propels the US companies into a fast-growing Asian Internet arena.

It is the second international investment Facebook has made in the past six weeks, with a goal of getting more local businesses online, after the social media giant paid US$5.7 billion for about 10 percent of India’s Reliance Jio.

It plans to build a commerce and payments business around WhatsApp, on top of letting businesses use the messaging service to interact with customers.

Commuters pass by a Gojek advertisement in Singapore on March 4 last year. Photo: Reuters

The deal marks Facebook’s first investment in an Indonesian company and is a major boost for the nation’s largest start-up, a ride-hailing giant that has morphed into a provider of services like payments and meal delivery.

Gojek is now backed by some of the world’s largest Internet companies from Alphabet Inc’s Google to China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), helping it compete against Singapore’s Grab Holdings Inc.

“WhatsApp in particular can be instrumental in creating a more digital Indonesia by bringing more people into one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world,” Facebook said in a blog post.

It did not specify how much it is investing and a spokesperson declined to share details.

Facebook and PayPal joined Gojek’s current funding round, which closed at US$1.2 billion around March at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gojek and Grab aim to become Southeast Asian consumers’ default, all-purpose app, similar to Tencent’s WeChat. Gojek has drawn hundreds of thousands of merchants to its platform, giving them access to more than 170 million users across the region.

The Indonesian start-up, whose backers also include Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings Pte, has said it would deploy fresh capital to keep expanding, despite global economic turbulence.

It recently acquired a mobile point-of-sale start-up called Moka for about US$130 million, people familiar with the deal have said.

Gojek, which debuted an app for hailing motorbike taxis in Jakarta in 2015, now also offers a score of other on-demand services, such as house cleaning and medicine delivery, and was last valued at US$10 billion, according to CB Insights.

“We see our role as a convener of global tech expertise, facilitating collaboration that will ultimately lead to a better future for everyone in our region,” Gojek cochief executive officer Andre Soelistyo said in a statement.