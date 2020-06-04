EQUITIES
TAIEX rides US rally
The TAIEX yesterday rose almost 200 points on the back of an overnight rally on US markets as lockdowns aimed at containing COVID-19 are eased. Buying focused on large-cap stocks, especially in the bellwether electronics sector, and spread to old economy and financial stocks, causing the index to surpass 11,300 points on expanded turnover, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 192.23 points, or 1.73 percent, at 11,320.16 on turnover of NT$211.297 billion (US$7.07 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$17.64 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
SHIPPING
Wisdom hit by US$1m loss
Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋海運集團), the nation’s largest dry bulk shipper, yesterday reported that operating income last month fell 79.8 percent year-on-year to US$1.78 million, while revenue declined 17.96 percent to US$30.76 million, with pretax losses of US$1.17 million, or losses per share of US$0.05. Wisdom attributed the poor performance to a downturn in the dry bulk market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline was worse than a month earlier, due to non-operating losses, including foreign-exchange gains and bond investment gains. In the first five months of this year, the company posted pretax losses of US$10.2 million, or losses per share of US$0.44, while consolidated revenue fell 16.67 percent to US$153.42 million.
CHIPMAKERS
Nanya revenue rises 31%
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 30.76 percent annually to NT$5.55 billion as prices rose amid strong demand, but declined 1.24 percent from the previous month. In the first five months of this year, cumulative revenue increased 29.71 percent to NT$25.59 billion from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Nanya Technology said that its operations have not been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, but that lockdowns in Europe and the US, as well as renewed US-China tensions, would likely affect growth.
ELECTRONICS
Machvision upbeat over 5G
Machvision Inc (牧德), a supplier of printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment, yesterday said that it remains optimistic about its performance this year, as new products related to 5G applications — such as flexible PCB inspection equipment, automated optical inspection equipment for rigid PCBs and IC inspection equipment — are likely to boost growth, even as it posted lower revenue in the first five months of this year than the previous year. Consolidated revenue for last month fell 13.91 percent year-on-year and 12.43 percent month-on-month to NT$224.1 million. In the first five months, revenue fell 1.59 percent year-on-year to NT$1.17 billion.
EQUITIES
TWSE plays matchmaker
A series of online investment forums jointly hosted by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and SinoPac Securities Ltd (永豐金證券) began yesterday and continue until June 30, aiming to match 21 listed companies in Taiwan with global investors in real-time discussions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the TWSE said, adding that the month-long videoconferencing series would enable institutional investors worldwide to become acquainted with Taiwan’s 5G industry, business environment, social responsibility and governance, and investment opportunities.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the