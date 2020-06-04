Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX rides US rally

The TAIEX yesterday rose almost 200 points on the back of an overnight rally on US markets as lockdowns aimed at containing COVID-19 are eased. Buying focused on large-cap stocks, especially in the bellwether electronics sector, and spread to old economy and financial stocks, causing the index to surpass 11,300 points on expanded turnover, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 192.23 points, or 1.73 percent, at 11,320.16 on turnover of NT$211.297 billion (US$7.07 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$17.64 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

SHIPPING

Wisdom hit by US$1m loss

Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋海運集團), the nation’s largest dry bulk shipper, yesterday reported that operating income last month fell 79.8 percent year-on-year to US$1.78 million, while revenue declined 17.96 percent to US$30.76 million, with pretax losses of US$1.17 million, or losses per share of US$0.05. Wisdom attributed the poor performance to a downturn in the dry bulk market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline was worse than a month earlier, due to non-operating losses, including foreign-exchange gains and bond investment gains. In the first five months of this year, the company posted pretax losses of US$10.2 million, or losses per share of US$0.44, while consolidated revenue fell 16.67 percent to US$153.42 million.

CHIPMAKERS

Nanya revenue rises 31%

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 30.76 percent annually to NT$5.55 billion as prices rose amid strong demand, but declined 1.24 percent from the previous month. In the first five months of this year, cumulative revenue increased 29.71 percent to NT$25.59 billion from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Nanya Technology said that its operations have not been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, but that lockdowns in Europe and the US, as well as renewed US-China tensions, would likely affect growth.

ELECTRONICS

Machvision upbeat over 5G

Machvision Inc (牧德), a supplier of printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment, yesterday said that it remains optimistic about its performance this year, as new products related to 5G applications — such as flexible PCB inspection equipment, automated optical inspection equipment for rigid PCBs and IC inspection equipment — are likely to boost growth, even as it posted lower revenue in the first five months of this year than the previous year. Consolidated revenue for last month fell 13.91 percent year-on-year and 12.43 percent month-on-month to NT$224.1 million. In the first five months, revenue fell 1.59 percent year-on-year to NT$1.17 billion.

EQUITIES

TWSE plays matchmaker

A series of online investment forums jointly hosted by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and SinoPac Securities Ltd (永豐金證券) began yesterday and continue until June 30, aiming to match 21 listed companies in Taiwan with global investors in real-time discussions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the TWSE said, adding that the month-long videoconferencing series would enable institutional investors worldwide to become acquainted with Taiwan’s 5G industry, business environment, social responsibility and governance, and investment opportunities.