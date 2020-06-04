State-run First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) on Tuesday said that it might need to trim its profit targets for this year after net income tumbled nearly 40 percent in the first quarter as the value of its security holdings fell.
The bank-focused conglomerate posted net profit of NT$2.94 billion (US$98.3 million) for last quarter, a 38.9 percent decline from the same period last year, or earnings per share of NT$0.24, First Financial executive vice president Frank Fang (方螢基) told an online investors’ conference.
The lackluster results came even as the company’s main subsidiary, First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), reported overall loan growth of 5.4 percent, thanks to a 5.8 percent increase in mortgage operations, and a 6.4 percent pickup in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Global economic activity came to an abrupt stop in March after the COVID-9 pandemic swept across Europe and the US, driving panic sell-offs in financial markets around the world, Fang said.
Volatility took a toll on the market value of the group’s security holdings, although they have since recovered some of the losses, Fang said.
First Financial is pressing ahead with its goal of achieving loan growth of 6 to 7 percent this year, but might need to lower earnings expectations amid heightened uncertainty, the company said.
The US and European economies are reopening, but rates of COVID-19 transmission are rising in many parts of the world, which hurts corporate and consumer confidence, the company said.
The SARS outbreak only weighed down GDP growth for one quarter in 2003, it added.
The novel coronavirus has dealt a bigger blow to the conglomerate’s overseas operations, which might not return to normal until the US and Europe lift travel and social gathering restrictions, the company said, adding that interest rate cuts by central banks at home and abroad are also putting pressure on banks’ assets and margins.
The earning ability of First Financial’s units — securities, life insurance and asset management — all declined from last year’s levels, company data showed.
For the second half of this year, the group is focusing on loan demand from Taiwanese companies returning from China, the company said, adding that the virus crisis and renewed US-China trade tensions are accelerating supply-chain realignment.
First Commercial Bank said that it needs more time to assess the effects of China’s introduction of national security legislation in Hong Kong.
US dollar deposits in the company’s Hong Kong branch fell by US$260 million, while lending dropped US$69 million, although profitability increased US$16.3 million in April, First Commercial said.
First Financial said that it has so far seen no evidence of capital flight from Hong Kong following US President Donald Trump’s threats to strip the territory of its special trading privileges.
