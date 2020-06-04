Super Micro Computer to expand local production

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Super Micro Computer Inc yesterday said it is expanding capacity in Taiwan to meet strong demand for servers, data storage and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Jose, California-based company supplies high-end servers to telecoms, enterprises and data center operators. It produces most of its servers and other products in Taiwan and some in the US, as well as in other parts of the world, such as China and Europe.

“Some customers need more servers, storage, IoT devices urgently. They are buying more. So our business was not negatively impacted. Demand has been pretty strong,” Super Micro founder and chairman Charles Liang (梁見後) told a video conference for the Computex show.

The annual Taipei show was postponed from this month to September because of the pandemic.

“A new 1 million square feet [92,903m2] facility in Taiwan is to be completed in the next 12 to 13 months,” Liang said.

Super Micron’s existing facility in Taiwan can also add 30 percent more capacity, he said.

The capacity expansion comes as the company sees growing customer demand and lower manufacturing costs in Taiwan, allowing it to make affordable products for its telecom and data center clients, Liang said.

A lot of prominent high-tech companies, critical mission applications providers and data center companies are on its customer list, he said, declining to name names.

“Our investment in Taiwan will continue,” Liang said.

Super Micro last year doubled its investments in Taiwan to NT$20 billion (US$668.78 million) for construction of a new facility in Taoyuan, part of its second-phase expansion plan, which includes building a center devoted to research and development of advanced servers, as well as expanding its logistics center and introducing automated assembly lines.

The investment project would create at least 1,700 jobs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in November last year when it approved the application.

Super Micro would conduct a hiring campaign targeting people with expertise in multiple areas, from engineering research and system infrastructure to production, Liang said.