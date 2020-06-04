Super Micro Computer Inc yesterday said it is expanding capacity in Taiwan to meet strong demand for servers, data storage and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The San Jose, California-based company supplies high-end servers to telecoms, enterprises and data center operators. It produces most of its servers and other products in Taiwan and some in the US, as well as in other parts of the world, such as China and Europe.
“Some customers need more servers, storage, IoT devices urgently. They are buying more. So our business was not negatively impacted. Demand has been pretty strong,” Super Micro founder and chairman Charles Liang (梁見後) told a video conference for the Computex show.
The annual Taipei show was postponed from this month to September because of the pandemic.
“A new 1 million square feet [92,903m2] facility in Taiwan is to be completed in the next 12 to 13 months,” Liang said.
Super Micron’s existing facility in Taiwan can also add 30 percent more capacity, he said.
The capacity expansion comes as the company sees growing customer demand and lower manufacturing costs in Taiwan, allowing it to make affordable products for its telecom and data center clients, Liang said.
A lot of prominent high-tech companies, critical mission applications providers and data center companies are on its customer list, he said, declining to name names.
“Our investment in Taiwan will continue,” Liang said.
Super Micro last year doubled its investments in Taiwan to NT$20 billion (US$668.78 million) for construction of a new facility in Taoyuan, part of its second-phase expansion plan, which includes building a center devoted to research and development of advanced servers, as well as expanding its logistics center and introducing automated assembly lines.
The investment project would create at least 1,700 jobs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in November last year when it approved the application.
Super Micro would conduct a hiring campaign targeting people with expertise in multiple areas, from engineering research and system infrastructure to production, Liang said.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the