PC shipments are forecast to contract by 7 percent on an annual basis this year due to a global recession, Singapore-based market advisory firm Canalys Co said in a report yesterday.
Worldwide shipments of desktops, laptops and tablets are expected to decrease from 395.6 million units last year to 367.8 million units this year, the report said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic consequences as a reason.
While the pandemic has given the PC market a boost over the past few months due to global lockdowns, which drove remote work and distance learning, its impact on consumer spending cannot be neglected, the report said.
“The recessionary impact of the coronavirus on global economies will not be minor, and consumers, businesses and governments will prioritize vital spending ahead of PC refresh when times get tough,” it said.
The market for desktops would be the most affected, as businesses face prolonged uncertainty about the scope of their operations and dedicated office space needs, Canalys analyst Ishan Dutt said.
“Tablets, which have the greatest reliance on consumer spending, will face a slump as holiday season demand in Q4 is expected to take a hit this year,” Dutt added.
However, laptops are the least likely to face a decline in demand as businesses are choosing to implement remote working at a larger scale after implementing it successfully during lockdowns, Dutt said.
Market demand is also likely to be sustained by the education sector, as schools have made investments in digital curricula and are implementing only partial returns to on-premises learning, Dutt said.
In a regional breakdown, Canalys forecast a 3 percent and 1 percent decline each in PC shipments this year for China and the Asia-Pacific region respectively.
While demand in China is expected to be healthy for the rest of the year after being mostly affected by the pandemic in the first quarter, the country might see slower market growth as its economy remains reliant on exports to countries that could face deeper recessions, the report said.
PC demand in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dragged down by South and Southeast Asian countries, which are only now easing nationwide lockdowns.
As most consumers do not consider PCs essential goods, upcoming recessions in these countries would cause them to delay and lower overall spending, leading to a lengthening of refresh rates for PCs, it said.
PC shipments are forecast to fall 10 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 6 percent in North America this year.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the