Although Taiwan is scheduled to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, it is expected to face a slew of economic challenges, including labor market strains, re-escalating US-China trade tensions and the lingering impact of a global recession, in the second half of this year, DBS Bank Ltd said in a report issued on Tuesday.
The Singapore-based lender said that a rising unemployment rate and the pandemic’s impact on household income would slow the recovery of private consumption.
Government data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 4.1 percent in April, from 3.8 percent a month earlier and 3.7 percent in the first three months, while the number of workers taking unpaid leave hit a 10-year high of 26,000 at the end of last month.
DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) predicted that the unemployment rate would continue to rise to about 4.5 percent in the second half of the year.
The government easing limits for crowd sizes would help retail, food and beverage services to rebound moderately in the next six months, but tourism-related services are likely to remain sluggish as border controls remain in place, Ma said.
The report does not estimate the effect of the government’s stimulus coupon program, which permits Taiwanese and foreign spouses to buy NT$3,000 coupons for NT$1,000.
Meanwhile, the re-escalating trade dispute between the US and China could pose a risk to Taiwan’s economic recovery, it said.
Washington scaling up restrictions by foreign firms on supplies to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) would negatively affect Taiwanese chipmakers, it added.
“The new Huawei ban would have a ripple effect on Taiwan,” Ma said, adding that the Chinese company accounts for 15 to 20 percent of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) sales.
Huawei has reportedly rushed to stockpile chips in preparation for the US policy, contributing to Taiwan’s strong electronics exports in the first four months of the year, Ma said.
Demand from Huawei is forecast to shrink in September, when the policy’s 120-day grace period expires, she added.
“It is questionable whether Taiwan’s export-driven electronics sector can sustain its strong performance through the whole year,” Ma said.
DBS maintained its forecast that Taiwan’s economy would contract by 1 percent this year.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics expects GDP to grow 1.67 percent.
The lender also expects the central bank to cut the discount rate for the second time this year at its quarterly meeting later this month by 12.5 basis points, lowering the rate from 1.125 percent to 1 percent.
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the