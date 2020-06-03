Thailand’s Cabinet yesterday approved a bid by a consortium led by BTS Group Holdings PLC for an airport development project worth 290 billion baht (US$9 billion).
The project would add a third passenger terminal at the U-Tapao International Airport near Pattaya, which in normal times is a tourist hot-spot, and develop other facilities like air cargo and aviation maintenance centers.
The project is part of the Eastern Economic Corridor, a 1.7 trillion baht plan to build infrastructure and develop advanced industries along the eastern seaboard.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The corridor is an attempt to bolster long-term investment to improve Thailand’s economic outlook, which has been badly damaged in the recent weeks by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Apart from BTS Group, the consortium includes Bangkok Airways PLC and Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction PLC.
The public-private partnership contract is due to be signed on June 19. Narita International Airport Corp has been selected to manage the airport.
BTS Group and Sino-Thai would handle construction, and Bangkok Airways would bring its aviation expertise, Eastern Economic Corridor Office Secretary-General Kanit Sangsubhan said.
Kanit added that his office is in talks with DHL Worldwide Express and FedEx Corp for the air cargo business planned at the airport complex.
Last year, a group led by Charoen Pokphand Group signed a contract to build high-speed rail connections between U-Tapao and the two international airports in Bangkok, one of the biggest transport upgrades in the country’s history.
Officials expect U-Tapao to have capacity for as many as 60 million passengers per year once it is expanded.
The plans for the airport and rail links were put in place before the coronavirus flared up and brought tourism to a standstill. Most international incoming flights are banned until the end of this month, and it remains unclear what tourism will look like when the curbs are eased.
However, Thailand plans to create so-called “travel bubbles” through bilateral agreements designed to keep COVID-19 in check when the country’s borders are reopened.
“Once the situation improves, we’ll allow travel between countries that we have an agreement with,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a briefing in Bangkok yesterday, adding no such pacts have reached the Cabinet yet.
“There won’t be free movement because we don’t want another outbreak that could hurt both the origin and the destination,” Prayuth said.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the