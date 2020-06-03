Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX breaches 11,100

The TAIEX yesterday extended its momentum from a session earlier to close above 11,100 points, as buying was seen almost across the board, led by large-cap technology and financial shares. While the index breached the stiff technical resistance level ahead of the 120-day moving average of 11,087 points, turnover remained moderate, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 48.91 points, or 0.44 percent, at 11,127.93. Turnover was NT$179.195 billion (US$5.98 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$1.73 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Yageo secures NT$48.5bn

Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s No. 3 supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, yesterday secured a syndicated loan of NT$48.5 billion from 22 lenders led by Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行) and Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行). It was the biggest syndicated loan obtained by a local company in the past two years, Yageo said in a statement. The syndicated loan is 60 percent higher than the company’s original plan, it said. Yageo plans to use the loan to fund its expansion and the acquisition of US firm Kemet Corp.

BANKING

King’s Town income dips

King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) yesterday posted net income of NT$328.89 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.29, an 8.36 percent year-on-year decline. In the first five months of the year, consolidated net income decreased 39.25 percent year-on-year to NT$1.61 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.44. The lender’s non-performing loan ratio was 0.02 percent as of Sunday, while its overdue loan coverage ratio was 9,044.26 percent and its loan loss provision ratio 1.4 percent.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai salaries decrease

The average annual income of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) employees in Taiwan was NT$2.727 million last year, Market Observation Post System data showed. The figure included base salary, bonuses and stock dividends, and was a decrease from 2018’s average of NT$3.23 million per employee. Factoring in pensions and insurance payments, the 4,105 Hon Hai employees in Taiwan received an average income of NT$2.974 million last year, the data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

AMD’s Su tops salary list

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) chief executive officer Lisa Su (蘇姿豐) was the highest-paid CEO of a firm in the S&P 500 last year, according to an annual review compiled by The Associated Press and executive compensation analysis firm Equilar. Tainan-born Su was the first female CEO to top the annual review since it began in 2011. She earned US$58.5 million last year, according to the study, which examined the compensation of the CEOs of S&P 500 firms who had been in their roles for at least two years as of the end of last year.

CHIP DESIGNERS

Huawei reports denied

MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday denied media reports that Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was using the company to avoid US restrictions on procurement from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電). MediaTek said the reports were incorrect, and could mislead investors and the public. The firm said that it has always complied fully with global trade regulations, and its mobile products are standard and not customized to meet the needs of any particular customer.