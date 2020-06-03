Investors flock to TSMC shares

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has increased by 131,232 so far this year, despite a 12 percent fall in its share price over the first five months, Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corp (TDCC, 台灣集保) data showed yesterday.

As of Friday last week, TSMC had 498,724 shareholders, after attracting 131,232 over the five months since January, the data showed.

TDCC said that 90.9 percent of the new investors were minority shareholders who hold 5,000 TSMC shares or fewer.

The number of TSMC shareholders with 5,000 to 10,000 shares increased by 7,544 in the first five months, those with 10,000 to 15,000 shares grew by 1,832, and those with 15,000 to 20,000 shares increased by 1,030, TDCC said.

The 260,459 shareholders who hold 1,000 to 5,000 TSMC shares account for a combined 1.9 percent stake in the company, while those who hold 1 million or more shares total 1,448 and account for an 89.94 percent stake in TSMC, the data showed.

Minority shareholders bought about 177 million TSMC shares in the first five months of this year, lending support and helping to mitigate a net sale of 700 million shares by foreign institutional investors during the same period, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

TSMC’s share price has fallen 11.78 percent this year, amid global volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions against China’s Huawei Technologies Inc (華為), one of its major clients.

TSMC shares yesterday closed up 0.34 percent at NT$296.5 in Taipei trading.

The company is scheduled to hold an annual general meeting on Tuesday next week to report to shareholders on its operations and outlook.