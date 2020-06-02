HONG KONG
US dollar peg to remain
The territory had no plans to change its currency’s peg to the US dollar and has not seen any “obvious” capital outflows after Washington moved to strip it of its special status in US law, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said yesterday. Authorities were confident in defending the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate, with foreign-exchange reserves twice the size of the entire monetary base, and liquidity in the banking system “very healthy and strong,” Chan said. He added that capital would continue to flow freely in and out of the territory.
BANKING
Del Vecchio to raise stake
Italian eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio stepped up his efforts to become a bigger player in Italy’s finance industry, asking for approval to raise his stake in Mediobanca SpA to as much as 20 percent. Del Vecchio, who owns 10 percent of Italy’s largest publicly traded investment bank, submitted the request to the Bank of Italy on Friday, he said in a statement yesterday. The 85-year-old founder of Luxottica SpA is seeking to diversify his fortune into banking.
TELECOMS
Funds eye Spanish firm
Three buyout funds offered to acquire Spanish telecom Masmovil Ibercom SA for 3 billion euros (US$3.3 billion), in one of the largest private equity deals since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. KKR & Co, Cinven Ltd and Providence Equity Partners LLC offered 22.5 euros a share for the company, according to a statement yesterday. The offer, which was accepted by Masmovil’s board, is 20 percent above Friday’s closing share price. Providence is the second-largest shareholder in Masmovil, with a 9.2 percent stake.
RARE EARTHS
Chinese stocks surge
Chinese rare earth stocks last month surged amid bets that increased tensions with the US would spur Beijing to limit exports of the crucial metals. The sector saw double-digit jumps, led by China Minmetals Rare Earth Co (中國五礦) at 27 percent and JL Mag Rare-Earth Co (江西金力永磁科技) at 24 percent. Rare earth elements also rallied, with dysprosium oxide jumping almost 10 percent in barely a week to its highest since August last year, while terbium oxide climbed 7.7 percent, according to commodities market information provider Shanghai SteelHome E-Commerce Co (上海鋼之家電子商務).
INDIA
Power generation slows fall
The country’s electricity generation last month fell at a slower pace than in April, as higher temperatures lead to greater demand for residential power and the government eased some lockdown restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. Overall electricity generation fell 14.3 percent, a Reuters analysis of provisional government data showed, compared with a decline of 24 percent in April.
AVIATION
Airbus mulls extra measures
Top Airbus SE executives are planning to assess additional measures that might be necessary to address the effects of the pandemic, people familiar with the matter have said. Among the topics to be discussed at a meeting this week are production rates for the plane maker’s top-selling A320-series narrow-body jet, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. An Airbus spokesman declined to comment on speculation related to internal meetings.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the