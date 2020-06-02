World Business Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

US dollar peg to remain

The territory had no plans to change its currency’s peg to the US dollar and has not seen any “obvious” capital outflows after Washington moved to strip it of its special status in US law, Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said yesterday. Authorities were confident in defending the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate, with foreign-exchange reserves twice the size of the entire monetary base, and liquidity in the banking system “very healthy and strong,” Chan said. He added that capital would continue to flow freely in and out of the territory.

BANKING

Del Vecchio to raise stake

Italian eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio stepped up his efforts to become a bigger player in Italy’s finance industry, asking for approval to raise his stake in Mediobanca SpA to as much as 20 percent. Del Vecchio, who owns 10 percent of Italy’s largest publicly traded investment bank, submitted the request to the Bank of Italy on Friday, he said in a statement yesterday. The 85-year-old founder of Luxottica SpA is seeking to diversify his fortune into banking.

TELECOMS

Funds eye Spanish firm

Three buyout funds offered to acquire Spanish telecom Masmovil Ibercom SA for 3 billion euros (US$3.3 billion), in one of the largest private equity deals since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. KKR & Co, Cinven Ltd and Providence Equity Partners LLC offered 22.5 euros a share for the company, according to a statement yesterday. The offer, which was accepted by Masmovil’s board, is 20 percent above Friday’s closing share price. Providence is the second-largest shareholder in Masmovil, with a 9.2 percent stake.

RARE EARTHS

Chinese stocks surge

Chinese rare earth stocks last month surged amid bets that increased tensions with the US would spur Beijing to limit exports of the crucial metals. The sector saw double-digit jumps, led by China Minmetals Rare Earth Co (中國五礦) at 27 percent and JL Mag Rare-Earth Co (江西金力永磁科技) at 24 percent. Rare earth elements also rallied, with dysprosium oxide jumping almost 10 percent in barely a week to its highest since August last year, while terbium oxide climbed 7.7 percent, according to commodities market information provider Shanghai SteelHome E-Commerce Co (上海鋼之家電子商務).

INDIA

Power generation slows fall

The country’s electricity generation last month fell at a slower pace than in April, as higher temperatures lead to greater demand for residential power and the government eased some lockdown restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. Overall electricity generation fell 14.3 percent, a Reuters analysis of provisional government data showed, compared with a decline of 24 percent in April.

AVIATION

Airbus mulls extra measures

Top Airbus SE executives are planning to assess additional measures that might be necessary to address the effects of the pandemic, people familiar with the matter have said. Among the topics to be discussed at a meeting this week are production rates for the plane maker’s top-selling A320-series narrow-body jet, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. An Airbus spokesman declined to comment on speculation related to internal meetings.