Virus Outbreak: Seoul unveils US$62bn ‘New Deal’ for economy

VIRUS AFTERMATH: The plan seeks to create 550,000 jobs, promote 5G networks, digitize the nation’s least developed areas and support green technology start-ups

Bloomberg





The South Korean government has unveiled a 76 trillion won (US$62 billion) “New Deal” spending plan to reshape the economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic after slashing its growth forecast for the year.

The plan, first outlined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, aims to refocus the economy through 2025 by supporting job growth and new industries.

It would partly be funded by a third extra budget now being drafted, according to a statement on the policy outlook for the second half of this year.

People walk in the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The extra spending would help an economy forecast to grow by just 0.1 percent this year, the slowest expansion since the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

The latest projection was more optimistic than the contraction expected by the Bank of Korea (BOK) and private economists, but the South Korean government acknowledged downside risks to its view should a second coronavirus wave emerge.

South Korea’s trade-dependent economy is suffering as the pandemic hits overseas markets. New virus clusters have also sprung up at home, raising fear among the public and potentially hindering a domestic recovery.

Moon’s administration has so far announced 250 trillion won in measures to prop up the economy, including direct support, loans and funds to stabilize financial markets.

While previous measures have been focused on helping the economy ride out the pandemic, the government’s long-term spending plan envisions the creation of 550,000 jobs by 2022.

The plan seeks to have 100,000 specialists in artificial intelligence and software programming.

About 31 trillion won would be spent on the project by 2022, when Moon’s term ends. Another 45 trillion won would be spent by 2025.

The focus is to promote the use of fifth-generation wireless networks and artificial intelligence across industries and foster digitalization in South Korea’s least developed areas.

Investment would also support start-ups focusing on green technologies while the country seeks to make its manufacturing sector more energy efficient.

Part of the New Deal fund would be used to retrain workers and expand employment insurance for universal coverage.

To accelerate South Korea’s economic recovery this year, the government said it would use funds from the upcoming extra budget to issue discount coupons to encourage spending.

It would also lower the consumption tax on vehicle purchases during the second half of the year.

Tax incentives would be offered to companies that increase investment by more than their average in the past three years, the statement said.

The government said inflation would probably slow to 0.4 percent this year, slightly better than the BOK’s 0.3 percent estimate.

It sees zero job growth, down from 300,000 last year. Exports are expected to fall 8 percent this year, while imports drop 8.7 percent.