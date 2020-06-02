Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

Shares climb 1.25 percent

The TAIEX climbed more than 100 points yesterday to close above 11,000 points, as investors took cues from regional market gains, and set aside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The bellwether electronics sector led the upturn, after semiconductor stocks rallied on US markets on Friday last week, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 136.86 points, or 1.25 percent, at 11,079.02. Turnover totaled NT$166.398 billion (US$5.56 billion) during the session, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.50 billion worth of shares on the main board, the exchange said.

ENERGY

CPC lowers LNG prices

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday cut prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for this month by an average of 10.24 percent on a monthly basis. Effective today, prices of LNG would be reduced by NT$0.86 per cubic meter, which equals a cut of NT$25.8 to NT$38.7 for households based on an average consumption of 30m3 to 45m3, CPC said. Meanwhile, prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which includes LPG for household use, industrial-use propane, butane and propane-butane mixture, would remain the same as last month, the company said. The price of LPG used in vehicles would also remain unchanged, it said.

ELECTRONICS

HTC plans staff changes

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said that it would make human resources changes after it announced layoffs at the end of last year. The company said that it would continue to optimize its organization, streamline its workforce and reduce operating costs, indirectly confirming market rumors that it would cut jobs again. However, HTC did not specify which department or the number of people who would be affected. The firm said that it believes the move is a necessary step to achieve HTC’s long-term corporate goals, promote continuous innovation, ensure creativity and return maximum value to its shareholders.

INSURANCE

Cathay Life to lower rates

Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said that it would lower the declared interest rates for its New Taiwan dollar-denominated policies to reflect changes in market interest rates, and because it expects reduced investment returns in a low-interest rate environment. Cathay Life said that it has slashed the rates for its 74 NT dollar-denominated products by between 5 basis points and 10 basis points to between 0.48 and 1.9 percent. The company said that it would maintain the rates for its US dollar-denominated policies at between 2.85 and 3 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Electric bikes drive market

Most of the world’s electric vehicles have two or three wheels, and the number of passenger vehicles is not expected to catch up soon, BloombergNEF forecast in its Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020. More than 180 million electric bikes and trikes are in use, and BNEF said that there would be almost 600 million by 2040. China accounts for the bulk of two-wheeler electric vehicles, but sales are growing rapidly in markets such as Taiwan, India and Vietnam. Last week, electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) unveiled two e-bikes in New York with a starting price of US$3,899. The company plans to start selling the two e-bikes in Taiwan, Europe and the US in the summer.