EQUITIES
Shares climb 1.25 percent
The TAIEX climbed more than 100 points yesterday to close above 11,000 points, as investors took cues from regional market gains, and set aside rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The bellwether electronics sector led the upturn, after semiconductor stocks rallied on US markets on Friday last week, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 136.86 points, or 1.25 percent, at 11,079.02. Turnover totaled NT$166.398 billion (US$5.56 billion) during the session, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.50 billion worth of shares on the main board, the exchange said.
ENERGY
CPC lowers LNG prices
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday cut prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for this month by an average of 10.24 percent on a monthly basis. Effective today, prices of LNG would be reduced by NT$0.86 per cubic meter, which equals a cut of NT$25.8 to NT$38.7 for households based on an average consumption of 30m3 to 45m3, CPC said. Meanwhile, prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which includes LPG for household use, industrial-use propane, butane and propane-butane mixture, would remain the same as last month, the company said. The price of LPG used in vehicles would also remain unchanged, it said.
ELECTRONICS
HTC plans staff changes
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said that it would make human resources changes after it announced layoffs at the end of last year. The company said that it would continue to optimize its organization, streamline its workforce and reduce operating costs, indirectly confirming market rumors that it would cut jobs again. However, HTC did not specify which department or the number of people who would be affected. The firm said that it believes the move is a necessary step to achieve HTC’s long-term corporate goals, promote continuous innovation, ensure creativity and return maximum value to its shareholders.
INSURANCE
Cathay Life to lower rates
Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said that it would lower the declared interest rates for its New Taiwan dollar-denominated policies to reflect changes in market interest rates, and because it expects reduced investment returns in a low-interest rate environment. Cathay Life said that it has slashed the rates for its 74 NT dollar-denominated products by between 5 basis points and 10 basis points to between 0.48 and 1.9 percent. The company said that it would maintain the rates for its US dollar-denominated policies at between 2.85 and 3 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
Electric bikes drive market
Most of the world’s electric vehicles have two or three wheels, and the number of passenger vehicles is not expected to catch up soon, BloombergNEF forecast in its Electric Vehicle Outlook 2020. More than 180 million electric bikes and trikes are in use, and BNEF said that there would be almost 600 million by 2040. China accounts for the bulk of two-wheeler electric vehicles, but sales are growing rapidly in markets such as Taiwan, India and Vietnam. Last week, electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) unveiled two e-bikes in New York with a starting price of US$3,899. The company plans to start selling the two e-bikes in Taiwan, Europe and the US in the summer.
PLANNED OUT: The government is lifting sale and export restrictions on 60% of the 20 million masks made daily, but people can still make purchases using their NHI cards Twenty thousand boxes of 50 masks each would be on sale at FamilyMart convenience stores starting tomorrow, Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd (全家便利商店) said yesterday. A box of 50 masks would cost NT$249 for those with FamilyMart memberships and NT$299 for those without, with no limits placed on how many boxes a person can buy, the company said. Convenience store chain operator Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富) said that it would also start selling masks from tomorrow. It has yet to announce details about prices and quantity. Hypermarket chain operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said that it would start selling packs of five
BOOSTING BUYING: A source said that the idea of pre-ordering vouchers online is being considered, but the preliminary plan is for people to buy them at post offices A stimulus voucher program to be rolled out next month to boost consumption would be available not only to Taiwanese, but also foreign nationals and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday. The government is fine-tuning the details of the program, which involves issuing vouchers for in-store purchases to revive buying amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During a radio interview on Monday last week, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said that the plan is to allow anyone, regardless of age or income level, to buy NT$3,000 (US$99.89) worth of vouchers for
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power management solutions provider, has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian software firm Trihedral Engineering Ltd to bolster its smart production efforts, it said on Saturday. Delta said in a statement that it would acquire Trihedral for C$45 million (US$32.68 million) through its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) BV. Trihedral specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial Internet of Things software, which would strengthen Delta’s hardware offerings in fast-growing areas such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, it said. “The collection, monitoring and analyzing of data are critical to Delta’s two
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the