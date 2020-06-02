Taiwan is looking forward to closer trade and economic ties with India in the post-pandemic era, Representative to India Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said in an interview published by eGov Magazine on Friday last week.
Tien said that Taiwan, like other economies around the world, is bracing for a temporary slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has launched a number of policies that aim to revive its economy.
The measures include three main initiatives — a plan to attract overseas Taiwanese businesses to return home to invest, a program to help Taiwanese companies with no history of business activity in China and a plan to accelerate investment by small and medium-sized enterprises.
The initiatives are aimed at attracting investment in Taiwan’s innovative industries, as well as artificial intelligence and 5G, making the nation an advanced manufacturing and research-and-development hub in Asia, he added.
Taiwan in May 2016 launched the New Southbound Policy, which seeks to enhance closer exchanges with India and ASEAN members, as well as Australia and New Zealand, Tien said.
As a result of the policy and New Delhi’s “Make In India” policy, Taiwanese companies have been building up an electronics supply chain in central and southern India, he said.
“As India has been working extensively on sustainable development, Taiwanese industries have continued to exchange knowledge with their Indian counterparts at various forums to seek effective and feasible collaborations,” Tien said.
As Taiwan’s response to the pandemic has been widely regarded as “outstanding,” Tien said that Taiwan is looking forward to sharing with India its practices and experiences in the fight against the virus in the post-pandemic era.
