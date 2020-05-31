Asian shares fell on Friday as investors awaited a news conference about China by US President Donald Trump later in the day.
Trump said the US would terminate its relationship with the WHO over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in China and would begin the process of withdrawing special trade benefits for Hong Kong because of the Chinese government’s imposition of a new security law in the semi-autonomous territory.
His announcements came after markets closed in Asia.
Benchmarks declined in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney, but rose in Shanghai.
The Chinese National People’s Congress on Thursday approved a national security law aimed at suppressing “secessionist and subversive” activity in Hong Kong, overriding any potential opposition by local lawmakers.
“The concerns are that this escalates over the course of the summer,” Prudential Financial Inc chief market strategist Quincy Krosby said. “It’s like lighting a match.”
Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end the month lower amid the tensions. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) was down 171.29 points, or 0.74 percent, at 22,961.47. The Hang Seng China Enterprises (HSCE) index rose 0.1 percent to 9,561.03.
For the week, the HSI was up 0.1 percent, while the HSCE gained 1.4 percent. For the month, the HSI shed 6.8 percent, while the HSCE lost 4.8 percent.
The Hong Kong government warned Washington that withdrawing its special US status, which has underpinned the territory as a global financial hub, could be a “double-edged sword” and urged the US to stop interfering in internal affairs.
In Taipei on Friday, the TAIEX fell 0.02 percent to 10,942.16, up 1.2 percent for the week.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index on Friday fell 0.2 percent to 21,877.89, but still rose 7.3 percent for the week.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday lost 1.6 percent to 5,755.70, paring its weekly gain to 4.7 percent.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday added 0.05 percent to 2,029.60, up 3 percent for the week.
India’s NIFTY 50 on Friday rose 1 percent, up 6 percent for the week.
The Kuala Lumpur Stock Index on Friday added 1 percent, carrying its weekly gains to 2.6 percent.
Additional reporting by staff writer
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth
Taiwan’s corporate landscape has changed significantly over the past 20 years, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) replacing Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) as the revenue leader, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) has emerged as the most profitable firm, a survey of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies published on Tuesday last week showed. The Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine survey ranked Taiwan’s 50 largest companies based on their revenue last year, and compared them with the results of a similar survey it conducted in 2000. Only 33 companies on the original list remained in this year’s rankings, the survey found, following two
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) would set up new guidance by the end of August to boost corporate governance, insurers’ solvency, green financing, financial technology, the trust industry and information security, new FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday. “Corporate governance has been improved in terms of compliance and shareholding disclosure with former chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) at the helm. It is time to move to the next phase to focus on companies’ roles in sustainable development,” Huang told a news conference in New Taipei City. The commission would also set policies to incentivize companies to increase green financing and adopt the