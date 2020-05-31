European stocks tumbled on Friday on concerns that mounting tensions between the world’s two largest economies could spiral further.
US President Donald Trump harshly criticized China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming the country for the deaths of 100,000 Americans, and announcing new actions, including an end to US funding for the WHO.
He also ordered probes of Chinese companies listed on US financial markets.
However, he made no mention of the “phase one” trade agreement with China that walked back earlier trade tariffs, nor did he threaten new levies on US imports from the country.
Earlier, bourses in Paris, Frankfurt and London retreated in anticipation of Trump’s speech, which was delivered after European markets closed.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.4 percent on Friday, but rose 3 percent for the week.
Week-end and month-end trading was playing a part in Friday’s price action, CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson.
The biggest gainers of the week — automakers, travel and leisure stocks, and banks — fell 2 to 3 percent.
Still, hopes of a global economic recovery amid stimulus programs and several countries emerging from lockdowns helped the STOXX 600 rise just more than 3 percent for the month.
Coffee maker JDE Peet’s BV, one of the few big companies to go public during the coronavirus crisis, jumped 13.5 percent in its market debut, valuing it at 15.6 billion euros (US$17.3 billion).
AstraZeneca PLC gained 1.9 percent as its top-selling drug Tagrisso has been shown to hold back a certain type of lung cancer when diagnosed at an early stage.
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth
Taiwan’s corporate landscape has changed significantly over the past 20 years, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) replacing Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) as the revenue leader, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) has emerged as the most profitable firm, a survey of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies published on Tuesday last week showed. The Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine survey ranked Taiwan’s 50 largest companies based on their revenue last year, and compared them with the results of a similar survey it conducted in 2000. Only 33 companies on the original list remained in this year’s rankings, the survey found, following two
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) would set up new guidance by the end of August to boost corporate governance, insurers’ solvency, green financing, financial technology, the trust industry and information security, new FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday. “Corporate governance has been improved in terms of compliance and shareholding disclosure with former chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) at the helm. It is time to move to the next phase to focus on companies’ roles in sustainable development,” Huang told a news conference in New Taipei City. The commission would also set policies to incentivize companies to increase green financing and adopt the