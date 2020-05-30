AUTOMAKERS
Renault to cut 14,600 jobs
Renault SA plans to eliminate about 14,600 jobs worldwide and lower production capacity by almost one-fifth as part of cost reductions aimed at outlasting the downturn that has rocked the global auto industry. The plan includes cutting almost 4,600 positions in France, or about 10 percent of the automaker’s total in its home country, Renault said yesterday. More than 10,000 additional jobs would be scrapped in the rest of the world, trimming a global workforce of about 180,000 people. “We have spent and invested too much and will now come back to our base,” Renault acting CEO Clotilde Delbos said on a call with analysts and reporters.
UNITED KINGDOM
Pact to counter China 5G bid
The government has proposed forming an alliance of 10 democratic countries to reduce their reliance on China for crucial 5G wireless technology, the Times of London reported. London has approached Washington about creating a club of nations that would include the G7 nations plus Australia, South Korea and India, the newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information. The move was prompted by concerns over the dominance of China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and is designed to funnel public investments in advanced wireless research toward companies that are based within those 10 countries, the paper said. The government had approved Huawei’s participation in its 5G network, but later capped the company’s network share at 35 percent following anger from the US.
CHINA
US companies freeze hiring
US firms in the country have adopted hiring freezes and are exploring ways to reduce payroll costs, in an effort to mitigate losses as the business impact from the COVID-19 pandemic becomes clear. In a survey released yesterday by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, more than half of 109 respondents said that they have been forced to implement hiring freezes. Almost as many firms reported that their companies are either planning to reduce employee compensation or already have. Internal promotions, salary increases and bonuses have also been put on hold for the year, some respondents said. The decisions to cut labor costs are being made based on the expectation that revenue is to decline in the country this year. Seventy-four percent of respondents said that they are expecting drops in revenue, with most estimating a decrease of 10 percent to 25 percent if the pandemic extends through August.
WTO
Dutch official possible head
Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag is among the candidates to become the WTO’s next director-general, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported, citing sources close to the matter. Kaag, a former diplomat who spent more than 20 years working for the UN, is considered a serious candidate and has secured the support of international colleagues, the NOS said. The 58-year old told the broadcaster that she had heard reports about her chances of landing the top job at the WTO, but that it was unclear to her how the new head would be picked. Kaag has been minister since 2017. During her time at the UN, she headed the body’s joint mission with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons overseeing the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons. She also served as the UN’s top official in Lebanon.
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth
Taiwan’s corporate landscape has changed significantly over the past 20 years, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) replacing Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) as the revenue leader, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) has emerged as the most profitable firm, a survey of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies published on Tuesday last week showed. The Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine survey ranked Taiwan’s 50 largest companies based on their revenue last year, and compared them with the results of a similar survey it conducted in 2000. Only 33 companies on the original list remained in this year’s rankings, the survey found, following two
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS: Beijing announced plans to strengthen ‘enforcement’ in Hong Kong, sparking losses across Asia led by the Hang Seng’s 5.6 percent plunge Local shares on Friday ended sharply lower amid renewed tensions between the US and China over Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and China’s plan to introduce a national security law in Hong Kong. The TAIEX on Friday finished down 197.16, or 1.79 percent, at 10,811.15 on turnover of NT$177.183 billion (US$5.9 billion), almost flat from a close of 10,814.92 on May 15. The market was down across all major sectors, in particular electronics shares, which finished down 1.99 percent from Thursday’s close. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest wafer foundry and a chip supplier