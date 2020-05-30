Japanese factory output last month dropped by the most since the 2011 tsunami and retail sales slid sharply as the coronavirus froze demand around the world and a local recession deepened.
Industrial production fell 9.1 percent from March, dropping for a third consecutive month led by falls in auto and steel output, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported yesterday.
Economists had forecast a 5.7 percent drop.
Retail sales fell 9.6 percent from a month earlier amid shutdowns that kept shoppers at home, while the projection was for a 6.9 percent decline.
Unemployment rose less than expected.
Analysts have said that resilience so far in Japan’s jobless rate masks an exodus of people from the labor force and continuing declines in factory production that could start to trigger more manufacturing layoffs in the months ahead.
Yesterday’s raft of data comes after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government this week unveiled a US$1.1 trillion economic package, doubling the total size of Japan’s virus responses to about 40 percent of the country’s GDP.
With the state of emergency having been lifted nationwide on Monday, the question shifts to how quickly businesses can resume activity.
Economists see the economy shrinking more than 20 percent this quarter, the most in records going back to 1955, and have said that a rebound could be slow as exports, tourism and business investment struggle to rebound.
“A V-shaped recovery is impossible,” IHS Markit economist Harumi Taguchi said. “As the impact of the coronavirus lingers, jobs and incomes will suffer a lot. This is a dire situation. If production continues to be scaled back, we might see job losses in manufacturing, too.”
Abe’s approval ratings have fallen, so continued weakness in the economy is likely to keep pressure on him to add more stimulus.
Some analysts expect a third or even a fourth extra budget will be needed this year.
Although Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to do whatever is needed to support the economy, yesterday’s data are unlikely to raise the odds of additional easing anytime soon, as the results were broadly in line with expectations.
“Production is likely to fall further in the second quarter. High-frequency gauges pointed to weak electricity demand in May, even after the long holiday, reflecting suspensions of blast furnace facilities and other factories,” a Bloomberg economist said.
