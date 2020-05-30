Virus hits banks’ profitability: Moody’s

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The COVID-19 pandemic weakened the first-quarter profits of major Taiwanese banks, but had a limited effect on their asset performance and liquidity, Moody’s Investors Service said.

The average return on assets of Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) fell to 0.59 percent during the first quarter from 0.78 percent a year earlier, Moody’s said.

It attributed the profit decline mainly to a fall in treasury income amid heightened capital market uncertainty and lower loan margins after the central bank and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates.

The banks’ average net interest margins fell to 1.06 percent from 1.11 percent a year earlier, it said.

“We expect a further decline in net interest margins in the coming quarters as the low interest rate environment will remain,” it said.

Fee income was a key profit driver, rising 5 percent and accounting for 28 percent of the banks’ total revenue, thanks to the sale of management products, it said.

Moody’s expects fee income growth to slow going forward amid weak investment and consumer spending sentiment, which would weigh on wealth management product sales and credit card spending.

Asset performance remained stable, but is likely to deteriorate, Moody’s said.

The banks’ aggregate impaired loan ratio grew to 0.98 percent last quarter from 0.89 percent a year earlier, while credit costs climbed to 0.18 percent from 0.16 percent.

Moody’s expects impaired loan ratios and credit costs to rise mildly in the coming quarters.

Loan growth held firm, with an average 5.5 percent increase among the banks, despite a slowdown in GDP growth, reflecting higher corporate loan demand linked to government efforts to encourage Taiwanese firms to return home.

“We expect continued loan growth underpinned by domestic and overseas corporate banking business, including mortgages and lending to small and medium-sized enterprises,” Moody’s said.

Many Taiwan manufacturers are seeking to expand in Southeast Asia, which would lend support to corporate lending operations in overseas branches, it said.