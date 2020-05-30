The COVID-19 pandemic weakened the first-quarter profits of major Taiwanese banks, but had a limited effect on their asset performance and liquidity, Moody’s Investors Service said.
The average return on assets of Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) fell to 0.59 percent during the first quarter from 0.78 percent a year earlier, Moody’s said.
It attributed the profit decline mainly to a fall in treasury income amid heightened capital market uncertainty and lower loan margins after the central bank and the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates.
The banks’ average net interest margins fell to 1.06 percent from 1.11 percent a year earlier, it said.
“We expect a further decline in net interest margins in the coming quarters as the low interest rate environment will remain,” it said.
Fee income was a key profit driver, rising 5 percent and accounting for 28 percent of the banks’ total revenue, thanks to the sale of management products, it said.
Moody’s expects fee income growth to slow going forward amid weak investment and consumer spending sentiment, which would weigh on wealth management product sales and credit card spending.
Asset performance remained stable, but is likely to deteriorate, Moody’s said.
The banks’ aggregate impaired loan ratio grew to 0.98 percent last quarter from 0.89 percent a year earlier, while credit costs climbed to 0.18 percent from 0.16 percent.
Moody’s expects impaired loan ratios and credit costs to rise mildly in the coming quarters.
Loan growth held firm, with an average 5.5 percent increase among the banks, despite a slowdown in GDP growth, reflecting higher corporate loan demand linked to government efforts to encourage Taiwanese firms to return home.
“We expect continued loan growth underpinned by domestic and overseas corporate banking business, including mortgages and lending to small and medium-sized enterprises,” Moody’s said.
Many Taiwan manufacturers are seeking to expand in Southeast Asia, which would lend support to corporate lending operations in overseas branches, it said.
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth
Taiwan’s corporate landscape has changed significantly over the past 20 years, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) replacing Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) as the revenue leader, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) has emerged as the most profitable firm, a survey of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies published on Tuesday last week showed. The Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine survey ranked Taiwan’s 50 largest companies based on their revenue last year, and compared them with the results of a similar survey it conducted in 2000. Only 33 companies on the original list remained in this year’s rankings, the survey found, following two
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS: Beijing announced plans to strengthen ‘enforcement’ in Hong Kong, sparking losses across Asia led by the Hang Seng’s 5.6 percent plunge Local shares on Friday ended sharply lower amid renewed tensions between the US and China over Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and China’s plan to introduce a national security law in Hong Kong. The TAIEX on Friday finished down 197.16, or 1.79 percent, at 10,811.15 on turnover of NT$177.183 billion (US$5.9 billion), almost flat from a close of 10,814.92 on May 15. The market was down across all major sectors, in particular electronics shares, which finished down 1.99 percent from Thursday’s close. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest wafer foundry and a chip supplier