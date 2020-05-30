Domestic banks saw first-quarter net profits from their Hong Kong branches shrink 25 percent on an annual basis to NT$4.8 billion (US$159.83 million), the first drop in the past four years, due to higher loan-loss provisions and lower interest income, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
Local banks’ branches in the financial hub saw interest income fall after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in March lowered its base interest rate to 0.86 percent, compared with 2.75 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
Those branches set more loan-loss provisions out of concerns that some loans might turn sour due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting production and weakening market demand, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said.
The branches saw wider valuation losses on their financial investments as the Hang Seng Index slid to a three-year low, a decline similar to those of major equity markets in Taiwan and the US, Tong said.
The Hang Seng yesterday extended the downtrend by closing down 0.74 percent to 22,961.47 points, as the passage of Hong Kong national security legislation spurred speculation about capital flight and prompted concerns that the law would jeopardize the territory’s status as an international financial center.
Hong Kong has been an important overseas market for local banks due to the territory’s advantages, including the lack of a limit on fund flows, clear regulations, a friendly tax system and low tax rates, Tong said.
Nineteen of the nation’s 35 banks have set up branches in Hong Kong, with the banks’ net profits in the territory accounting for half of their overseas net profits, Tong said.
“Local banks should keep close watch on the changes in Hong Kong’s political and economic situation, regulations and market sentiment. They should consider these factors when resetting their risk appetite,” Tong said.
There has not been a significant capital outflow from the territory, but in the first three months of this year, the banks’ combined deposits have dropped NT$29.5 billion to NT$1.13 trillion, Tong said.
By comparison, the banks’ lending rose NT$30.2 billion quarterly to NT$638 billion, Tong said, adding that the gain might be attributable to new loans granted to firms affected by the pandemic.
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth
Taiwan’s corporate landscape has changed significantly over the past 20 years, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) replacing Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) as the revenue leader, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) has emerged as the most profitable firm, a survey of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies published on Tuesday last week showed. The Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine survey ranked Taiwan’s 50 largest companies based on their revenue last year, and compared them with the results of a similar survey it conducted in 2000. Only 33 companies on the original list remained in this year’s rankings, the survey found, following two
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS: Beijing announced plans to strengthen ‘enforcement’ in Hong Kong, sparking losses across Asia led by the Hang Seng’s 5.6 percent plunge Local shares on Friday ended sharply lower amid renewed tensions between the US and China over Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and China’s plan to introduce a national security law in Hong Kong. The TAIEX on Friday finished down 197.16, or 1.79 percent, at 10,811.15 on turnover of NT$177.183 billion (US$5.9 billion), almost flat from a close of 10,814.92 on May 15. The market was down across all major sectors, in particular electronics shares, which finished down 1.99 percent from Thursday’s close. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest wafer foundry and a chip supplier