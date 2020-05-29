South Korea’s economy is expected to suffer its first annual contraction since the 1990s as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of Korea forecast yesterday as it cut interest rates to a record low.
The world’s 12th-largest economy is to shrink 0.2 percent, the central bank said, a dramatic downgrade from the 2.1 percent growth it had forecast in February.
The bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 percent, joining other central banks moving to try to stem the economic effects of the pandemic, which analysts have said threatens to cause a global recession.
“The growth of the domestic economy has slowed significantly” due to the novel coronavirus, and is expected to be sluggish and unpredictable in the future, the central bank said in a statement.
“The employment situation has deteriorated,” with many in the service sector losing jobs, while “exports fell significantly,” it said.
It is the second rate cut in three months, after a surprise 50 basis-point reduction to 0.75 percent in March.
South Korea is highly trade-dependent and saw its worst economic performance in more than a decade in the first quarter as the pandemic struck.
GDP shrank 1.4 percent year-on-year in the January-to-March period, its biggest decline since the fourth quarter of 2008 during the global financial crisis.
The IMF has forecast that the global economy would contract 3 percent this year, saying that it is expected to “experience its worst recession since the Great Depression” because of the novel coronavirus.
The IMF has predicted that the South Korean economy would shrink 1.2 percent this year.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth