The government’s business climate monitor last month again flashed “yellow-blue,” as the nation’s economic activity remained beleaguered by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Development Council said on Wednesday.
The total score of constituent monitors shed one point from a month earlier to 19, suggesting that the economy lost further steam and might not improve this month, judging by a growing number of novel coronavirus infections worldwide.
The council uses a five-color system to portray the state of the economy, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.
“Service firms might start to recover next month, but manufacturers would need more time to emerge from the virus crisis,” council researcher Wu Ming-hui (吳明蕙) told a media briefing.
Major international research institutes have forecast a sharper quarterly contraction for the global economy this quarter, which is unfavorable for Taiwan’s exports, Wu said.
The gloomy sentiment last month weighed on manufacturing sales, industrial output, wholesale and retail, as well as restaurant operation, the council said in a report.
On the other hand, imports of electrical and machinery picked up significantly, a positive sign that usually stems from the technology upgrade and capacity expansion needs of local firms, Wu said.
Although most countries have reopened their economies, corporate confidence and investment interest remain soft, she said.
The leading indicator series, which aims to predict the economic scene in the coming six months, fell 1.94 percent to 96.07, weakening for the sixth consecutive month, the council said.
Almost all subindices lost points except the gauge on the M1B, or cash and equivalents, as low interest rates successfully drove money from time deposits to investment activity, it said.
The coincident indicators, which reflect the current economic situation, declined across the board by 0.87 percent to 98.62, it added.
Shops and restaurants would start coming out of the woods next month, when authorities lift social gathering restrictions on June 7, Wu said.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth