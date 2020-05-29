Technical fabrics manufacturer Cathay Consolidated Inc (八貫企業) is to invest NT$400 million (US$13.3 million) to expand production in Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday as it approved the company’s application to join a government incentive program.
The company, which is focused on the production of thermoplastic polyurethane for applications in the healthcare and aviation sectors, supplies multinational companies such as Safran SA, United Technologies Corp’s Collins Aerospace, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Getinge AB and Stryker Corp.
In response to surging demand for hospital beds and stretchers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cathay Consolidated is to set up a new 3,000 ping (9,917.4m2) plant in Yilan County’s Longte Industrial Park (龍德工業區), the ministry said.
The company plans to employ a minimum of 36 local professionals in the plant’s first phase of operations, it said.
The ministry also approved six more small and medium-sized enterprises’ applications to invest in Taiwan via another government incentive program.
Environmental solutions provider Cleanway Suez Environmental Resources Ltd (可寧衛蘇伊士), which provides services to Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), is to invest NT$900 million to set up a second incineration facility in Kaohsiung’s Daliao District (大寮).
Equipped with a waste heat recovery system, the facility would help provide energy for manufacturing activity at the nation’s industrial parks, the ministry said, adding that the investment would create 28 job opportunities.
Chanson Metal Profiling Co Ltd (謙伸工業), Dunitek Co Ltd (重宙企業), Super Good Health Technology Co Ltd (超賀健康科技), Bonnie House Co (植享家) and an unnamed zipper storage bags manufacturer are to invest NT$600 million, NT$100 million, NT$130 million, NT$80 million and NT$400 million respectively to boost local production, the ministry said.
