Virus sparks record drop in energy investment: IEA

AFP, PARIS





The energy industry is set to suffer a record drop in investment due to the COVID-19 fallout, and while renewables are likely to fare better than oil, any swift economic recovery could create a global fuel crunch, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.

In its annual report on energy investments, the Paris-based IEA estimated the plunge would be of the order of one-fifth from last year’s levels, or almost US$400 billion, as firms slash spending amid slumping demand for energy.

Shale oil producers that catapulted the US to the world’s top crude nation stand to suffer the worst decline, the IEA said.

International Energy Agency Executive Director speaks to reporters during the International Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, on April 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters

“All the energy sectors — oil, gas, renewables — everything is affected, but the biggest impact is on shale oil,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in an interview.

“Total oil investments we expect to decline one-third this year whereas the shale industry will see a decline of about 50 percent,” Birol said.

However, spending in renewable power projects is expected to fall by only about 10 percent for the year, the report said.

“Even though this ‘clean’ spending is set to dip in 2020, its share in total energy investment is set to rise,” it said.

However, “these investment levels remain far short of what would be required to put the world on a more sustainable pathway,” it said, estimating that spending on renewable power would need to double by the late 2020s.

The IEA has long warned that insufficient investment might leave the industry unable to meet rising demand.

“There is a risk that today’s cutbacks lead to future market imbalances, prompting new energy price cycles or volatility,” it said.

If oil investment stays at this year’s levels, then supply in 2025 would be 9 million barrels per day less than had been expected, the IEA estimated, which could mean tight markets and higher prices if demand resumes it pre-crisis rising trajectory.

While some might see a drop in spending on oil as a positive development, Birol warned of negative consequences.

“We hope to see a clean energy transition, this should be an orderly energy transition, well designed so it doesn’t cause any crisis, any shock,” he said. “It shouldn’t be as a result of COVID, it should be as a result of the right energy policies.”

Birol signaled in this regard a concerning jump in approvals for coal projects in Asia.

“The findings of our reports are worrying, but my chief concern is that the lockdown we have around the world may lead to a lock in of inefficient and old technologies, especially in the emerging world where there are huge debt and financing problems,” he said.

Birol called on governments to favor clean energy projects in their coronavirus recovery plans.

“If the governments include the right energy policies in order to accelerate the clean energy transition, we may well see a rebound in clean energy,” he said.