The French government is injecting more than 8 billion euros (US$8.8 billion) to save the auto industry from huge losses wrought by COVID-19 lockdowns, and wants to use the crisis to make the nation the No. 1 producer of electric vehicles in Europe.
Starting next week, consumers can get up to 12,000 euros from the government for buying an electric car under the “historic” plan unveiled on Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Our country wouldn’t be the same without its great brands — Renault, Peugeot, Citroen,” Macron said, decrying an “unprecedented crisis” for the industry that has seen production plunge more than 90 percent in France alone.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The 8 billion euro plan includes a 5 billion euro French government loan guarantee under discussion for struggling French automaker Renault SA, but not the millions the government has already spent on temporary unemployment payments to auto workers told to stay home for weeks to keep the virus at bay.
The new plan includes government subsidies to encourage consumers to scrap their old cars and buy lower-emissions models, and longer-term investment in innovative technology.
Macron set a goal of producing 1 million electric cars in France by 2025.
“Our country should embody this avant-garde,” he said. “We need not only to save [the industry], but transform it.”
Macron’s plan appears ambitious. Battery-powered cars are still only a fraction of auto sales in Europe, though manufacturers are focusing on them to meet the EU’s carbon emissions targets.
The biggest European manufacturer of battery-powered and plug-in hybrid vehicles is Germany’s BMW AG, followed closely by Renault, but US-based Tesla sells more than either, according to trade magazine EV Volumes.
The French auto industry employs 400,000 people and is a big part of its manufacturing sector, but shuttered showrooms and suspended production as the virus swept across the nation in March
France country started easing restrictions on May 11.
US automakers have not received direct government help yet, but auto dealers and suppliers can apply for low-interest loans. Some US some politicians do not want to bail out automakers again after they got huge bailouts after the 2008 financial crisis.
In Germany, automakers are pressing for purchase incentives to support major employers and prevent layoffs.
The idea is opposed by some legislators in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party and by an expert council of economists, who advised tax breaks and lower energy costs for all companies instead of singling out one industry for help.
A decision on the issue could come as early as next week.
Italian-American Fiat Chrysler, which has its corporate headquarters in the Netherlands and its financial base in Britain, this month confirmed a request for an Italian state-backed loan of 6.3 billion euros.
The move set off debate in Italy over whether such money should be made available to companies with legal headquarters overseas.
The British government is considering bailing out companies whose demise would disproportionately affect the economy, on a “last resort basis.”
The Financial Times on Sunday reported that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC was among those approaching the government to acquire stakes as part of a broader manufacturing bailout.
The McLaren Group on Tuesday said it would cut 1,200 jobs — a quarter of its workforce.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to