World Business Quick Take

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi to sell stake

France’s Sanofi SA on Monday said that it plans to divest its stake in US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc that is valued at about US$13 billion. However, Sanofi, which holds about a 20.6 percent stake in Regeneron, said that it had no intention of halting its partnership with the firm. The sale would see a repurchase by Regeneron of about US$5 billion of its shares from Sanofi, the French company said in a statement. Sanofi chief executive officer Paul Hudson said that the proceeds from the transaction would be used to further expand the company.

GERMANY

Confidence recovers

Consumer confidence recovered some of the ground lost due the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remains deep in negative territory as Europe’s top economy faces a slow recovery, a survey showed yesterday. GfK said its forward-looking monthly barometer for next month showed a reading of minus-18.9 points, up from minus-23.1 this month, when the indicator plunged 25 points. Despite the improvement, next month’s level is the second-lowest ever measured by the survey since its creation in 1980, GfK said.

SWEDEN

Economy to shrink 7%

The economy is on track to shrink 7 percent this year, in line with the government’s forecast in its spring budget, Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson said yesterday. “Our best forecast today is negative GDP growth of 7 percent this year,” Andersson told reporters. The government gave two scenarios in its budget, one of a milder contraction in GDP of about 4 percent and a more negative outcome of a 10 percent dip. Indicators put Sweden somewhere in the middle of the two, Andersson said.

VIETNAM

Ministry proposes tax cuts

The Ministry of Finance is proposing a 30 percent corporate tax cut this year for businesses with annual revenue of less than 50 billion dong (US$2.2 million) and fewer than 100 employees to help them recover from the pandemic. The proposed tax cuts are estimated to cost 15.84 trillion dong, the ministry said. Small companies represent more than 93 percent of the 760,000 businesses in the nation, it added.

BANKING

HSBC to buy German stake

HSBC Holdings PLC is to take full control of its German business as Europe’s largest lender restructures its global operations. The bank is to acquire an 18.66 percent stake in HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG from Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, a regional lender in the south of Germany, according to statements by the banks on Monday. They did not disclose a price. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt had total assets of 26.6 billion euros (US$29.2 billion) and employed more than 3,000 people at the end of last year.

RIDE-HAILING

Uber to cut 600 Indian jobs

Uber Technologies Inc is to cut about 600 jobs in India as part of its plans to trim 23 percent of its global workforce, as the company navigates a lockdown that has brought businesses in the nation to a grinding halt. Uber last week said that it would focus on its core businesses of ride-hailing and food delivery, and cut staffing by more than one-third globally in an attempt to become profitable, despite the pandemic.