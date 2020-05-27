Singapore warns of worst contraction since 1965

‘EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY’: The city-state’s economy in the first quarter shrank 4.7 percent quarterly due to worsening external demand outlook amid the pandemic

AFP, SINGAPORE





Singapore’s embattled economy could shrink by as much as 7 percent this year, which would be the worst reading since independence in 1965, with the government saying yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic had throttled the key export sector.

The Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry’s forecast — which was a downgrade from the 4 percent contraction predicted in March — came as official data showed that the economy shrank 0.7 percent year-on-year in the first three months of the year, while it contracted 4.7 percent from the previous quarter.

The ministry said the new estimate was made “in view of the deterioration in the external demand outlook” and the partial lockdown imposed domestically.

Shutdowns in major markets, such as the US, Europe and China, have crippled demand for exports, and a halt in international air travel has hammered Singapore’s key tourism sector.

Singapore has ordered the closure of most businesses, advised people to stay at home and banned large gatherings.

While officials have said they might start relaxing the rules from early next month, many restrictions would remain in place.

CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun (宋城煥) said he expects the second quarter to bear the full brunt of the virus’ fallout, with GDP expected to contract 15 to 20 percent.

“Singapore is a small and open economy, whose trade is three times the size of GDP. The sharp contractions are a reflection of its external vulnerability,” he told reporters.

The ministry also said “significant uncertainties” remain, despite the opening up of some economies as they slowly emerge from virus lockdowns.

“First, there is a risk that subsequent waves of infections in major economies, such as the US and eurozone, may further disrupt economic activity,” it said.

“Second, a growing perception of diminished fiscal and monetary policy space in many major economies could damage confidence in authorities’ ability to respond to shocks,” the ministry said.

“Notwithstanding the downgrade, there continues to be a significant degree of uncertainty over the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the trajectory of the economic recovery,” it added.

The warning came hours before Singaporean Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat (王瑞傑) delivered a fourth fiscal package of S$33 billion (US$23 billion) to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus, providing specific support to saving jobs.

The latest measures would help businesses and workers affected by border closures and movement restrictions, Heng said in a parliament session.

The new package takes Singapore’s total support to almost S$100 billion, or about 20 percent of GDP, Heng said.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob has already given her in-principle support for the government to tap past reserves to help finance the latest stimulus package. That is an unprecedented third time this year that reserves would be used.

Singapore was among the first governments in the region to unveil stimulus measures in February to counter losses from the pandemic, with the bulk coming in March via a S$48 billion package that included wage subsidies and cash handouts.

Officials expanded support since then as economic losses mounted amid global restrictions on trade and travel.

Singapore’s central bank in March eased monetary policy to support the virus-hit economy.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg