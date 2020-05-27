Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX tests 11,000 points

The TAIEX yesterday gained more than 100 points to close just below 11,000 points as investors took their cue from gains posted by stock futures on US markets amid hopes about businesses reopening in many global economies. Buying on the Taiwan Stock Exchange was seen across the board as the bellwether electronics sector and financial heavyweights led the upturn, helping the market breach the 240-day moving average of 10,996 points by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 126.03 points, or 1.16 percent, at 10,997.21 on turnover of NT$180.766 billion (US$6.03 billion). Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 1.2 percent to close at NT$295.5, while those of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) added 1.63 percent to close at NT$74.8. Shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光) rose 2.35 percent to close at NT$3,925 and those of memory chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) closed up 1.68 percent at NT$60.7. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.13 billion of shares, exchange data showed.

ENERGY

SGRE to deliver turbines

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it is to deliver its new SG 14-222 DD wind turbines to the Hai Long 2 wind farm in the waters off Changhua County. The largest on the market, with a 222m diameter rotor and 108m blades, the turbines have a capacity of 14 megawatts (MW), which can be maximized to 15MW, the company said in a statement. With manufacturing scheduled to take place at the company’s Taichung hub, the turbines are to be deployed at the 300MW wind farm being developed by the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫) by 2024. SGRE said that it could supply turbines for all three of Hai Long’s wind farms with a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt.

RETAILERS

Eslite to close Shilin store

Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), which runs the Eslite bookstore chain, yesterday said it is to close a store in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) by the end of this month. Eslite said the store, which opened in 1999, is to close on Sunday when the lease expires, alongside the planned closure of its 24-hour store on Taipei’s Dunhua S Road. The Shilin store on Wenlin Road, close to Shilin MRT Station, is a favorite place for students, white-collar workers and housewives. After the closures of the two stores, the number of Eslite outlets in the nation would be 40. Eslite also runs stores in Hong Kong, Suzhou and Shenzhen, China, and Japan.

WHOLESALE

Sales decline 1% annually

Sales generated by the nation’s wholesale sector decreased 1 percent year-on-year to NT$823.9 billion last month as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed global demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Monday. Due to lower prices of raw materials and transportation disruption caused by the pandemic, revenue of the construction materials industry fell 12.8 percent year-on-year, the ministry said. Revenue of the clothing and apparel goods industry slumped 33.9 percent, the chemical materials industry 6 percent, and the food, beverage and tobacco industry 4.9 percent, it said. However, revenue of the machinery equipment industry increased 10.7 percent from a year earlier due to increased demand for components for laptops and data centers, it added.