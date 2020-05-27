EQUITIES
TAIEX tests 11,000 points
The TAIEX yesterday gained more than 100 points to close just below 11,000 points as investors took their cue from gains posted by stock futures on US markets amid hopes about businesses reopening in many global economies. Buying on the Taiwan Stock Exchange was seen across the board as the bellwether electronics sector and financial heavyweights led the upturn, helping the market breach the 240-day moving average of 10,996 points by the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 126.03 points, or 1.16 percent, at 10,997.21 on turnover of NT$180.766 billion (US$6.03 billion). Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 1.2 percent to close at NT$295.5, while those of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) added 1.63 percent to close at NT$74.8. Shares of Largan Precision Co (大立光) rose 2.35 percent to close at NT$3,925 and those of memory chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) closed up 1.68 percent at NT$60.7. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$14.13 billion of shares, exchange data showed.
ENERGY
SGRE to deliver turbines
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it is to deliver its new SG 14-222 DD wind turbines to the Hai Long 2 wind farm in the waters off Changhua County. The largest on the market, with a 222m diameter rotor and 108m blades, the turbines have a capacity of 14 megawatts (MW), which can be maximized to 15MW, the company said in a statement. With manufacturing scheduled to take place at the company’s Taichung hub, the turbines are to be deployed at the 300MW wind farm being developed by the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫) by 2024. SGRE said that it could supply turbines for all three of Hai Long’s wind farms with a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt.
RETAILERS
Eslite to close Shilin store
Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), which runs the Eslite bookstore chain, yesterday said it is to close a store in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) by the end of this month. Eslite said the store, which opened in 1999, is to close on Sunday when the lease expires, alongside the planned closure of its 24-hour store on Taipei’s Dunhua S Road. The Shilin store on Wenlin Road, close to Shilin MRT Station, is a favorite place for students, white-collar workers and housewives. After the closures of the two stores, the number of Eslite outlets in the nation would be 40. Eslite also runs stores in Hong Kong, Suzhou and Shenzhen, China, and Japan.
WHOLESALE
Sales decline 1% annually
Sales generated by the nation’s wholesale sector decreased 1 percent year-on-year to NT$823.9 billion last month as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed global demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Monday. Due to lower prices of raw materials and transportation disruption caused by the pandemic, revenue of the construction materials industry fell 12.8 percent year-on-year, the ministry said. Revenue of the clothing and apparel goods industry slumped 33.9 percent, the chemical materials industry 6 percent, and the food, beverage and tobacco industry 4.9 percent, it said. However, revenue of the machinery equipment industry increased 10.7 percent from a year earlier due to increased demand for components for laptops and data centers, it added.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
The latest US government action against Huawei Technologies Co (華為) takes direct aim the company’s HiSilicon (海思) chip division — a business that in over the past few years has become central to China’s ambitions in semiconductor technology, but is now to lose access to tools that are central to its success. That could make it the most damaging measure by the US yet against a Chinese company. On Wednesday, US officials told reporters that the Huawei’s chip division functioned as a “tool of strategic influence” for the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei, for its part, denounced the US allegations and called the