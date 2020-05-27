Developer optimistic on firms returning home

Luxury housing developer Huaku Development Co (華固建設) is looking to increase earnings contributions from commercial properties from 20 percent to 30 percent this year, supported by Taiwanese firms returning from China to diversify their investment risks.

The Taipei-based company is optimistic that the local property market would soon emerge from soft sentiment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said is delaying, rather than canceling, property purchases.

“The virus outbreak is no doubt the biggest black-swan incident this year and might crimp property transactions for up to two quarters,” Huaku general manager Carson Hung (洪嘉昇) told a shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.

Huaku Development Co chairman Chung Jung-chang speaks at a ceremony commemorating the company’s 30th anniversary in Taipei on Jan. 7. Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times

However, uncertainty is about to dissipate as Taiwan has managed to stop the virus spread after reporting 441 confirmed cases, Hung said.

Health authorities yesterday announced plans to lift restrictions on social gatherings on June 7.

That would allow the market to refocus on fundamental issues, and see the second half of this year with stable housing prices and a modest increase in transactions, Hung said.

The pandemic and lingering US-China trade tensions would drive Taiwanese firms in China to diversify investment risks by moving home or elsewhere, Huaku said.

The government has provided tax and credit incentives to make Taiwan a favored destination and has won investment pledges of more than NT$1 trillion (US$33.35 billion), according to Ministry of Economic Affairs data.

The supply chain realignment would benefit the local property market as evidenced by keen demand for industrial and office spaces in the past few years, the developer said.

Huaku has five projects under construction in Taipei and New Taipei City that might earn NT$23 billion to NT$24 billion in revenue by 2024, chairman Chung Jung-chang (鍾榮昌) said.

That would raise the contribution of commercial properties from 20 percent to 30 percent of total revenue, he said.

In addition, the company last month inked a deal with a textile company to regenerate its factory complex in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), under which Huaku can retain 42 to 50 percent of the total space upon its completion.

Huaku plans to spend NT$13.8 billion on the renewal project, which would enter the market once regulators approve it, likely within three years, the company said.

“The company has NT$40 billion of land stock on hand to meet development needs and pursue stable profitability for the next five years,” Chung said.

Shareholders approved the company’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per share based on net income of NT$3.14 billion last year, or earnings per share of NT$11.35.

Huaku is to recognize profit from an office building in Taipei’s Dazhi area (大直) this quarter, the company said.