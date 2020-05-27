Luxury housing developer Huaku Development Co (華固建設) is looking to increase earnings contributions from commercial properties from 20 percent to 30 percent this year, supported by Taiwanese firms returning from China to diversify their investment risks.
The Taipei-based company is optimistic that the local property market would soon emerge from soft sentiment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said is delaying, rather than canceling, property purchases.
“The virus outbreak is no doubt the biggest black-swan incident this year and might crimp property transactions for up to two quarters,” Huaku general manager Carson Hung (洪嘉昇) told a shareholders’ meeting in Taipei.
Photo: Chen Yung-chi, Taipei Times
However, uncertainty is about to dissipate as Taiwan has managed to stop the virus spread after reporting 441 confirmed cases, Hung said.
Health authorities yesterday announced plans to lift restrictions on social gatherings on June 7.
That would allow the market to refocus on fundamental issues, and see the second half of this year with stable housing prices and a modest increase in transactions, Hung said.
The pandemic and lingering US-China trade tensions would drive Taiwanese firms in China to diversify investment risks by moving home or elsewhere, Huaku said.
The government has provided tax and credit incentives to make Taiwan a favored destination and has won investment pledges of more than NT$1 trillion (US$33.35 billion), according to Ministry of Economic Affairs data.
The supply chain realignment would benefit the local property market as evidenced by keen demand for industrial and office spaces in the past few years, the developer said.
Huaku has five projects under construction in Taipei and New Taipei City that might earn NT$23 billion to NT$24 billion in revenue by 2024, chairman Chung Jung-chang (鍾榮昌) said.
That would raise the contribution of commercial properties from 20 percent to 30 percent of total revenue, he said.
In addition, the company last month inked a deal with a textile company to regenerate its factory complex in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), under which Huaku can retain 42 to 50 percent of the total space upon its completion.
Huaku plans to spend NT$13.8 billion on the renewal project, which would enter the market once regulators approve it, likely within three years, the company said.
“The company has NT$40 billion of land stock on hand to meet development needs and pursue stable profitability for the next five years,” Chung said.
Shareholders approved the company’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$7.5 per share based on net income of NT$3.14 billion last year, or earnings per share of NT$11.35.
Huaku is to recognize profit from an office building in Taipei’s Dazhi area (大直) this quarter, the company said.
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to
The latest US government action against Huawei Technologies Co (華為) takes direct aim the company’s HiSilicon (海思) chip division — a business that in over the past few years has become central to China’s ambitions in semiconductor technology, but is now to lose access to tools that are central to its success. That could make it the most damaging measure by the US yet against a Chinese company. On Wednesday, US officials told reporters that the Huawei’s chip division functioned as a “tool of strategic influence” for the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei, for its part, denounced the US allegations and called the