EQUITIES
TAIEX rebounds after slump
The TAIEX yesterday staged a moderate technical rebound following Friday’s slump as bargain hunters bought into select market heavyweights, especially in the bellwether electronics sector. However, turnover remained thin as many investors stayed on the sidelines to see how tensions between Washington and Beijing play out after China unveiled plans to implement national security legislation in Hong Kong to tighten its grip on the territory, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 60.03 points, or 0.56 percent, at 10,871.18, on turnover of NT$146.074 billion (US$4.86 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.57 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. As the TAIEX closed above the 20-day moving average of 10,829, further gains are possible in the near term, dealers said, but added that any upturn would be limited amid concerns over the US-China tensions.
ECONOMY
Money supply grows
Last month’s M1B — a measure of the money in circulation — grew 7.5 percent year-on-year from 7.02 percent in March, mainly due to faster growth in passbook savings deposits, the central bank said in a statement yesterday. However, M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds — saw annual growth decrease to 4.21 percent from 4.42 percent a month earlier, mainly due to net capital outflows and slower growth in bank loans and investments, the central bank said. For the first four months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 7.28 percent and 4.39 percent respectively, it said. That compared with average growth rates of 7.21 percent for M1B and 4.45 percent for M2 in the first three months.
INVESTMENT
Foreigners sell securities
Foreign investors sold a net NT$34.97 billion in local securities last week, after they bought NT$225.7 billion and sold NT$260.67 billion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three securities overbought by foreign investors were handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科), contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), while the top three securities oversold by foreign investors were contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) and E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控), the exchange said. Foreign investors have so far this year sold a net NT$654.38 billion in securities, the exchange said. As of Friday, foreign investors accounted for 40.48 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
FOOD
UniEat to offer free service
Food service start-up UniEat Co Ltd (肚肚), which operates a joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wowprime Corp (王品), is to offer free service to select restaurants to boost takeout and delivery sales. The company, newly approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to join a government plan designed to help restaurants boost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic, yesterday said that it would provide up to 888 Apple Inc iPads to local restaurants. UniEat, also known as Dudoo, said it would also provide free point of sales systems to restaurant operators via its Web site. The government plan allows a subsidy of up to NT$15,000 per restaurant to pay for various services.
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
US-CHINA TENSIONS: The company said that it supplies self-designed chips to the Chinese company and, as such, is not affected by the latest US export restrictions Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said it does not expect its shipments of memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be affected by the latest US export restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. “As long as the company [Huawei] places orders, we will ship [chips], unless the [Taiwanese] government restricts all Taiwanese companies from shipping” to Huawei, Macronix chairman and chief executive officer Miin Wu (吳敏求) said on Monday in Hsinchu. The US Department of Commerce on Friday took a further step to block chip supplies from non-US companies to Huawei by requiring foreign semiconductor makers to get US government permission before
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to