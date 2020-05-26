Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX rebounds after slump

The TAIEX yesterday staged a moderate technical rebound following Friday’s slump as bargain hunters bought into select market heavyweights, especially in the bellwether electronics sector. However, turnover remained thin as many investors stayed on the sidelines to see how tensions between Washington and Beijing play out after China unveiled plans to implement national security legislation in Hong Kong to tighten its grip on the territory, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 60.03 points, or 0.56 percent, at 10,871.18, on turnover of NT$146.074 billion (US$4.86 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.57 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. As the TAIEX closed above the 20-day moving average of 10,829, further gains are possible in the near term, dealers said, but added that any upturn would be limited amid concerns over the US-China tensions.

ECONOMY

Money supply grows

Last month’s M1B — a measure of the money in circulation — grew 7.5 percent year-on-year from 7.02 percent in March, mainly due to faster growth in passbook savings deposits, the central bank said in a statement yesterday. However, M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds — saw annual growth decrease to 4.21 percent from 4.42 percent a month earlier, mainly due to net capital outflows and slower growth in bank loans and investments, the central bank said. For the first four months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 7.28 percent and 4.39 percent respectively, it said. That compared with average growth rates of 7.21 percent for M1B and 4.45 percent for M2 in the first three months.

INVESTMENT

Foreigners sell securities

Foreign investors sold a net NT$34.97 billion in local securities last week, after they bought NT$225.7 billion and sold NT$260.67 billion, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three securities overbought by foreign investors were handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科), contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), while the top three securities oversold by foreign investors were contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) and E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控), the exchange said. Foreign investors have so far this year sold a net NT$654.38 billion in securities, the exchange said. As of Friday, foreign investors accounted for 40.48 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

FOOD

UniEat to offer free service

Food service start-up UniEat Co Ltd (肚肚), which operates a joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wowprime Corp (王品), is to offer free service to select restaurants to boost takeout and delivery sales. The company, newly approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to join a government plan designed to help restaurants boost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic, yesterday said that it would provide up to 888 Apple Inc iPads to local restaurants. UniEat, also known as Dudoo, said it would also provide free point of sales systems to restaurant operators via its Web site. The government plan allows a subsidy of up to NT$15,000 per restaurant to pay for various services.