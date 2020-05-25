Global shipments of semiconductors, servers, and networking and communications products are expected to increase slightly this year from the previous year if the COVID-19 pandemic can be brought under control in the second quarter, the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said on Thursday.
If the pandemic eases and the global market rebounds in the second half of the year, global shipments of semiconductor products are likely to grow 1 to 2 percent, as consumer demand in China would spike, and remote work and online learning would also boost demand, the think tank said.
However, high inventory levels could affect second-quarter shipment growth in the sector, said the institute, which is a division of the Institute for Information Industry.
For the whole of this year, global shipments of servers are expected to surge 2.5 to 3 percent on strong demand for cloud-based equipment and services, as new data centers are being set up around the world, Market Intelligence & Consulting said.
In addition, worldwide shipments of networking and communications products are expected to grow 1 to 4 percent this year as production capacity recovers in China, and demand for such products rises among telecommunication companies and enterprises to facilitate remote work, it said.
More than 80 percent of the world’s computers are assembled in China, while 79 percent of the world’s smartphones are made there, and it accounts for about 80 percent of networking and communications products, it said.
Most factories in China have resumed operations and the supply chains of industries disrupted by the pandemic have largely been restored, it said.
