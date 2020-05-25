Hertz Global Holdings Inc, the vehicle rental company founded with a dozen of Ford Motor Co’s Model Ts more than a century ago, filed for bankruptcy late on Friday after sweeping travel restrictions and the global economic collapse destroyed demand for its vehicles.
The Chapter 11 filing in Delaware allows Hertz to keep operating while it devises a plan to pay creditors and turn around the business.
The second-largest US vehicle rental company does not need debtor-in-possession financing for now, because it has more than US$1 billion cash on hand, a person familiar with the matter said.
Hertz’s court petition listed about US$25.8 billion in assets and US$24.4 billion of debts, and its biggest creditors include IBM Corp and Lyft Inc. After the COVID-19 pandemic cut revenue, the vehicle renter sought relief from lenders and a bailout from the US Department of the Treasury, but while it negotiated a short-term reprieve from creditors, it did not work out longer-term agreements.
“With the severity of the COVID-19 impact on our business, and the uncertainty of when travel and the economy will rebound, we need to take further steps to weather a potentially prolonged recovery,” Hertz chief executive officer Paul Stone said in a statement.
The Estero, Florida-based company named him its fifth CEO since 2014 just four days before the bankruptcy filing.
Hertz, originally known as Rent-a-Car Inc, was founded in Chicago in 1918. It was operating 12,400 locations worldwide as of February.
The company said that it has enough cash for now to support its operations, which include Hertz, Dollar Rent A Car Inc, Thrifty Car Rental, Firefly Car Rental, Hertz Car Sales and Donlen Corp.
However, it might need to raise more, perhaps through added borrowings while the bankruptcy process moves forward.
The Chapter 11 proceedings involve the company’s US and Canadian subsidiaries and do not include its international operations in Europe, Australia or New Zealand.
To survive, Hertz might have to slim down operations considerably, said Joseph Acosta, a partner in bankruptcy law firm Dorsey & Whitney.
“Hertz may have little choice but to scale down its operations and sell assets to pay down its significant secured debt,” Acosta said in an e-mail. “Hopefully, the restructuring expenses will not bury the company in the process.”
The company in March began laying off workers to preserve cash as emergency measures to contain the virus halted business and leisure travel.
PRESSURE FROM THE US: Huawei said a decision by the US was ‘arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire [technology] industry worldwide’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has stopped new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in response to Washington’s move aimed at further limiting chip supplies to the Chinese company, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing multiple sources. The orders that TSMC took before the new ban and those that were already in production are not affected, and could continue to proceed if those chips could be shipped before the middle of September, the report said. TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and a key Huawei supplier, on Thursday last week announced plans to build a US-based plant and on Friday added that
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs chips used in mobile phones, yesterday launched its new 5G Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC), targeting mid-range to high-end smartphones. The company expects the penetration of 5G technology to gain pace quickly this year and not be affected too much by the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said it aims to expand its 5G chip portfolio this year to cover phones of varying prices after it shipped its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, last quarter. The Dimensity 820, made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) on 7-nanometer technology, is designed for mid-range to high-end 5G phones. MediaTek expects to infiltrate the
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
US-CHINA TENSIONS: The company said that it supplies self-designed chips to the Chinese company and, as such, is not affected by the latest US export restrictions Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said it does not expect its shipments of memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be affected by the latest US export restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. “As long as the company [Huawei] places orders, we will ship [chips], unless the [Taiwanese] government restricts all Taiwanese companies from shipping” to Huawei, Macronix chairman and chief executive officer Miin Wu (吳敏求) said on Monday in Hsinchu. The US Department of Commerce on Friday took a further step to block chip supplies from non-US companies to Huawei by requiring foreign semiconductor makers to get US government permission before