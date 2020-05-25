Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is seeking an aid package from the British government to weather a collapse in vehicle sales brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.
The UK’s largest auto manufacturer is in talks to borrow more than ￡1 billion (US$1.2 billion) through the UK’s emergency coronavirus lending program, the people said.
JLR is also seeking tax breaks, research grants and other subsidies, which could bring the total value of the state support to more than ￡2 billion, one of the people said.
The full amount is still being negotiated and no decisions have been made, the people said.
Owner Tata Motors Ltd might be required to back part of the UK government loan to secure the funding, they said.
The automaker said that it is in “regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters,” declining to provide specifics.
Sky News reported earlier that JLR is seeking temporary state funding of “well over” ￡1 billion.
The report also said that a JLR spokesman described “suggestions” that the amount was as high as ￡2 billion “inaccurate and speculative.”
In an e-mailed statement, the British Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said that it is in regular contact with manufacturers and would assist them through the crisis.
“We recognize the challenges facing the industry as a result of coronavirus,” the department said. “Firms can draw upon the unprecedented package of measures, including schemes to raise capital, flexibilities with tax bills and financial support for employees.”
JLR, owned by India’s Tata for more than a decade, remains an emblem of Britain’s carmaking heritage, employing about 38,000 in the UK churning out Jaguar sports cars and Land Rover sports utility vehicles. Like other automakers, it has been burning through cash after health restrictions forced the closure of dealerships and factories to fight the virus’s spread.
In February, JLR shelved plans to issue a US dollar bond after investors demanded a higher interest rate to compensate for the risk the novel coronavirus poses, Bloomberg News reported at the time.
The company is also an important flagship for the Tata empire’s automaking operation.
Analysts at CLSA this month said that Tata Motors is worth nothing without JLR.
Even as some factories start to reopen, there are questions about what demand will look like for luxury vehicles amid a brutal global recession.
Vehicle sales in the UK fell 97 percent last month to a level not seen since just after World War II. The industry is lobbying British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to allow showrooms to reopen to jump-start sales.
Jaguar Land Rover was beginning to show signs of a turnaround after a slowdown in China, Brexit and European emissions rules crimped sales of diesel vehicles and led it into a debt crisis last year.
In January, the company said it had achieved a turnaround plan to reduce costs and improve cash flow three months ahead of plan.
The company had embarked on a restructuring last year, announcing plans to slash 4,500 jobs and moving production of the Land Rover Discovery to Slovakia from a plant near Birmingham, England, to make room for future electric cars at a cost of 1,200 jobs.
