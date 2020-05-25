Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are this week to increase by NT$0.5 and NT$0.8 per liter respectively to reflect higher international crude oil prices, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.
The changes follow increases of NT$0.9 per liter for gasoline and diesel products last week and mark the fourth consecutive week of price hikes.
After the adjustments, prices at CPC gas stations are to rise to NT$19.6, NT$21.1 and NT$23.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$17.1 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
Global crude oil prices continued to rise last week as US shale production reached the lowest level in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown signs of easing, CPC said.
As a result, the average cost of its crude oil per barrel increased to US$33.26, from US$28.23 the previous week, CPC said.
After factoring in the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which last week was down NT$0.053 against the US dollar, fuel prices would rise by 14.42 percent this week, it said.
Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded are to rise to NT$19.6, NT$21.0 and NT$23.1 per liter respectively, with premium diesel increasing to NT$16.9 per liter, it said.
The company said that global oil market sentiment improved last week due to major oil-producing countries reducing output and various countries gradually restarting economic activities.
In addition, the improvement of oversupply in the oil market, coupled with positive initial test results of COVID-19 vaccines in the US and the decline of US crude oil inventories for two consecutive weeks, caused global oil prices to continue to rise last week, Formosa said.
The new prices are to take effect today, the companies said.
PRESSURE FROM THE US: Huawei said a decision by the US was ‘arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire [technology] industry worldwide’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has stopped new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in response to Washington’s move aimed at further limiting chip supplies to the Chinese company, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing multiple sources. The orders that TSMC took before the new ban and those that were already in production are not affected, and could continue to proceed if those chips could be shipped before the middle of September, the report said. TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and a key Huawei supplier, on Thursday last week announced plans to build a US-based plant and on Friday added that
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs chips used in mobile phones, yesterday launched its new 5G Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC), targeting mid-range to high-end smartphones. The company expects the penetration of 5G technology to gain pace quickly this year and not be affected too much by the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said it aims to expand its 5G chip portfolio this year to cover phones of varying prices after it shipped its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, last quarter. The Dimensity 820, made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) on 7-nanometer technology, is designed for mid-range to high-end 5G phones. MediaTek expects to infiltrate the
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
US-CHINA TENSIONS: The company said that it supplies self-designed chips to the Chinese company and, as such, is not affected by the latest US export restrictions Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said it does not expect its shipments of memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be affected by the latest US export restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. “As long as the company [Huawei] places orders, we will ship [chips], unless the [Taiwanese] government restricts all Taiwanese companies from shipping” to Huawei, Macronix chairman and chief executive officer Miin Wu (吳敏求) said on Monday in Hsinchu. The US Department of Commerce on Friday took a further step to block chip supplies from non-US companies to Huawei by requiring foreign semiconductor makers to get US government permission before