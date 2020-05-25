CPC, Formosa hike fuel prices as crude oil costs increase

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are this week to increase by NT$0.5 and NT$0.8 per liter respectively to reflect higher international crude oil prices, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.

The changes follow increases of NT$0.9 per liter for gasoline and diesel products last week and mark the fourth consecutive week of price hikes.

After the adjustments, prices at CPC gas stations are to rise to NT$19.6, NT$21.1 and NT$23.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$17.1 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

Global crude oil prices continued to rise last week as US shale production reached the lowest level in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown signs of easing, CPC said.

As a result, the average cost of its crude oil per barrel increased to US$33.26, from US$28.23 the previous week, CPC said.

After factoring in the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which last week was down NT$0.053 against the US dollar, fuel prices would rise by 14.42 percent this week, it said.

Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded are to rise to NT$19.6, NT$21.0 and NT$23.1 per liter respectively, with premium diesel increasing to NT$16.9 per liter, it said.

The company said that global oil market sentiment improved last week due to major oil-producing countries reducing output and various countries gradually restarting economic activities.

In addition, the improvement of oversupply in the oil market, coupled with positive initial test results of COVID-19 vaccines in the US and the decline of US crude oil inventories for two consecutive weeks, caused global oil prices to continue to rise last week, Formosa said.

The new prices are to take effect today, the companies said.