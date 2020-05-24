European equities post weekly gain, despite drag from US-China dispute

Reuters





European shares on Friday closed unchanged, although rising US-China tensions hit Asia-exposed banks and luxury stocks, while hopes of a global recovery kept weekly gains intact for the main indices.

Stock markets had a volatile session as Beijing announced plans to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, raising prospects of fresh protests in the global financial hub and drawing a warning from US President Donald Trump that Washington would react “very strongly.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday closed nearly flat, sliding 0.04 points to 340.28, but gained 3.7 percent from a close of 328.24 on May 15.

Asia-focused British life insurer Prudential PLC tumbled 9.3 percent to the bottom of the STOXX 600.

HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC fell 5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies have stalled a recovery in equity markets in the past few weeks, with Trump accusing China of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The US has ratcheted up pressure on China on several fronts and has sapped risk appetite ahead of the weekend,” Bannockburn Global Forex LLC managing director Marc Chandler said.

Still, the STOXX erased early losses of as much as 1.7 percent as media stocks gained 1.3 percent and eurozone banks rebounded from record-low levels.

Cyclical sectors such as miners, automakers and travel and leisure outperformed this week, helping the STOXX 600 post its best week since April 10 on hopes that easing of pandemic lockdowns would spur a swifter economic recovery.

Britain’s Burberry Group PLC rose 3.3 percent after CEO Marco Gobbetti said that the company was encouraged by a “strong rebound in some parts of Asia” and is well-prepared to navigate through the COVID-19 situation.

German real-estate companies LEG Immobilien AG and TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligungs AG rose 0.8 percent and 6.6 percent respectively after LEG said that the companies were in talks about a potential combination of their businesses.

Oil stocks slipped on the back of falling crude prices as China dropped its annual growth target for the first time, stoking concerns about oil demand in the world’s second-largest consumer.

The oil-heavy Norwegian index fell 1.6 percent

Luxury goods makers including LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Kering SA, which draw a major part of their revenue from China, fell about 2 percent. Cartier maker Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA dropped 4.2 percent.

