European shares on Friday closed unchanged, although rising US-China tensions hit Asia-exposed banks and luxury stocks, while hopes of a global recovery kept weekly gains intact for the main indices.
Stock markets had a volatile session as Beijing announced plans to impose a new security law in Hong Kong, raising prospects of fresh protests in the global financial hub and drawing a warning from US President Donald Trump that Washington would react “very strongly.”
The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday closed nearly flat, sliding 0.04 points to 340.28, but gained 3.7 percent from a close of 328.24 on May 15.
Asia-focused British life insurer Prudential PLC tumbled 9.3 percent to the bottom of the STOXX 600.
HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC fell 5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.
Rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies have stalled a recovery in equity markets in the past few weeks, with Trump accusing China of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The US has ratcheted up pressure on China on several fronts and has sapped risk appetite ahead of the weekend,” Bannockburn Global Forex LLC managing director Marc Chandler said.
Still, the STOXX erased early losses of as much as 1.7 percent as media stocks gained 1.3 percent and eurozone banks rebounded from record-low levels.
Cyclical sectors such as miners, automakers and travel and leisure outperformed this week, helping the STOXX 600 post its best week since April 10 on hopes that easing of pandemic lockdowns would spur a swifter economic recovery.
Britain’s Burberry Group PLC rose 3.3 percent after CEO Marco Gobbetti said that the company was encouraged by a “strong rebound in some parts of Asia” and is well-prepared to navigate through the COVID-19 situation.
German real-estate companies LEG Immobilien AG and TAG Tegernsee Immobilien und Beteiligungs AG rose 0.8 percent and 6.6 percent respectively after LEG said that the companies were in talks about a potential combination of their businesses.
Oil stocks slipped on the back of falling crude prices as China dropped its annual growth target for the first time, stoking concerns about oil demand in the world’s second-largest consumer.
The oil-heavy Norwegian index fell 1.6 percent
Luxury goods makers including LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Kering SA, which draw a major part of their revenue from China, fell about 2 percent. Cartier maker Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA dropped 4.2 percent.
PRESSURE FROM THE US: Huawei said a decision by the US was ‘arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire [technology] industry worldwide’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has stopped new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in response to Washington’s move aimed at further limiting chip supplies to the Chinese company, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing multiple sources. The orders that TSMC took before the new ban and those that were already in production are not affected, and could continue to proceed if those chips could be shipped before the middle of September, the report said. TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and a key Huawei supplier, on Thursday last week announced plans to build a US-based plant and on Friday added that
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs chips used in mobile phones, yesterday launched its new 5G Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC), targeting mid-range to high-end smartphones. The company expects the penetration of 5G technology to gain pace quickly this year and not be affected too much by the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said it aims to expand its 5G chip portfolio this year to cover phones of varying prices after it shipped its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, last quarter. The Dimensity 820, made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) on 7-nanometer technology, is designed for mid-range to high-end 5G phones. MediaTek expects to infiltrate the
SHIFTING TIDES: More than half of China’s imports come from Taiwan, South Korea, the Philippines and Malaysia, which leaves them vulnerable if China moves inward China might focus more on domestic demand and reduce its reliance on exports to drive its economy in the post-COVID-19 era, which would affect Taiwan and South Korea the most, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said on Friday. China, which absorbs more than 40 percent of Taiwanese exports, might follow a domestic-focused growth path following the COVID-19 pandemic due to lingering trade tensions with the US and mounting deglobalization risks, ANZ said. China’s GDP last quarter contracted 6.8 percent, with all components — including net exports — tumbling, because of drastic lockdowns and other measures to contain the virus, it