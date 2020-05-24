Wall Street recovers from early slip to secure gains

SMALL BUSINESS FOCUS: While the three main indices all rose at least 3 percent for the week, the Russell 2000 surged 7.8 percent thanks to optimism about a recovery

US stock indices on Friday finished mostly higher as Wall Street shook off an early slide, closing out a solid week of gains for the market.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent after having been down 0.5 percent. It ended the week with a 3.2 percent gain, largely due to a big rally on Monday that offset all of the benchmark index’s losses from earlier in the month.

Strength in technology, communications and real-estate stocks helped reverse much of the market’s early slide.

Energy stocks fell the most as crude oil prices closed lower after six straight gains.

Bond yields were mixed.

Trading was choppy for much of the day ahead of the long holiday weekend. Markets in the US are to be closed tomorrow for Memorial Day.

Fresh hopes for a US economic recovery in the second half of this year and optimism about a potential vaccine for COVID-19 helped spur stocks higher for much of the week.

Investors are betting that the US economy and corporate profits will begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as the US and other countries worldwide slowly open up their economies again.

However, traders remain wary that the reopening of businesses could lead to another surge in infections, potentially hobbling efforts to get the nation’s battered economy growing again.

“We’re in a bit of a hold right now looking for the next catalyst,” Invesco Ltd global market strategist Brian Levitt said. “There’s still an awful lot of uncertainty we have to work though.”

The S&P 500 on Friday rose 6.94 points to 2,955.45, compared with a close of 2,863.70 on May 15. The index is still down 12.7 percent from its all-time high in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday slipped 8.96 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 24,465.16, jumping 3.3 percent from 23,685.42 a week earlier.

The NASDAQ Composite on Friday added 39.71 points, or 0.4 percent, to 9,324.59, a 3.4 percent gain from 9,014.56 on May 15.

The weekly gains were blown away by a rally in small-company stocks, which drove the Russell 2000 index 7.8 percent higher for the week, a bullish signal suggesting that investors feel that the US economy is on the path to recovery.

The Russell 2000 on Friday gained 7.97 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,355.53, compared with a close of 1,256.99 a week earlier.

Fears of a crushing recession due to the novel coronavirus sent the S&P 500 into a skid of more than 30 percent from its high in February.

Hopes for a relatively quick rebound and unprecedented moves by the US Federal Reserve and the US Congress to stem the economic pain last month drove a historic rebound for stocks and have bolstered optimism that the market would not return to the depths it experienced in March.

Investors are now keenly focused on the process of reopening the US economy, which is likely to continue accelerating as the summer progresses.

“The markets are expecting a reasonable resumption of economic activity, a manageable increase in coronavirus cases and a manageable situation when it comes to our healthcare system,” Harvest Volatility Management LLC head of trading and research Mike Zigmont said.

“If we have a second freezing of the economy, then this market is grossly overvalued and the only people that are right now are the bears,” he said.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a benchmark for interest rates on many consumer loans, fell from 0.67 percent late on Thursday to 0.66 percent.

