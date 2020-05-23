UNITED KINGDOM
PM issues China directive
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instructed civil servants to make plans to end the UK’s reliance on China for vital medical supplies and other strategic imports in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times reported yesterday. The plans, which have been code named “Project Defend,” include identifying the UK’s main economic vulnerabilities to potentially hostile foreign governments as part of a broader new approach to national security, the newspaper reported, adding that the efforts are being led by Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab. Two working groups have been set up as part of the project, according to the report, with one source telling the Times that the aim was to diversify supply lines to no longer depend on individual countries for non-food essentials. Johnson told lawmakers that he would take steps to protect Britain’s technological base, with the government review also expected to include personal protective equipment and drugs, the report said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Borrowing sets record
Britain’s government last month borrowed more than it has done in any month on record, pushing up a measure of public debt to close to 100 percent of economic output. April’s borrowing of ￡62.1 billion (US$75.80 billion) was six times higher than in the same month last year and March’s figure was revised up sharply to almost ￡15 billion as the government’s emergency job-saving scheme began. Public debt, including the Bank of England’s massive bond-buying, jumped to nearly 98 percent of GDP, reflecting higher borrowing and a lower estimate of the size of the economy based on a scenario by Britain’s budget forecasters. That was the highest share of GDP by that measure since 1963, the Office for National Statistics said. The office also said that British retail sales last month fell by the most on record, as much of the sector was shuttered by the government’s COVID-19 lockdown.
TECHNOLOGY
IBM reduces US workforce
International Business Machines Corp (IBM) cut an unspecified number of jobs across the US, eliminating employees in at least five states. The company declined to comment on the total number, but the workforce reductions appear far-reaching. “IBM’s work in a highly competitive marketplace requires flexibility to constantly add high-value skills to our workforce. While we always consider the current environment, IBM’s workforce decisions are in the interest of the long-term health of our business,” company spokesman Ed Barbini said in a statement on Thursday. IBM is offering subsidized medical coverage to all affected US employees through June next year, he said.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan planning job cuts
Nissan Motor Co is planning to cut more than 20,000 jobs across the world as the Japanese automaker grapples with factories and showrooms that have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo News reported. The outbreak is forcing Nissan to cut back on production and restructuring measures in Japan are also being considered, the news agency reported. The job reductions are part of a mid-term reorganization plan that Nissan is due to unveil on Thursday next week, Kyodo said. The reduction is much larger than the 12,500 staff cuts Nissan announced in the middle of last year.
PRESSURE FROM THE US: Huawei said a decision by the US was ‘arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire [technology] industry worldwide’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has stopped new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in response to Washington’s move aimed at further limiting chip supplies to the Chinese company, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing multiple sources. The orders that TSMC took before the new ban and those that were already in production are not affected, and could continue to proceed if those chips could be shipped before the middle of September, the report said. TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and a key Huawei supplier, on Thursday last week announced plans to build a US-based plant and on Friday added that
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs chips used in mobile phones, yesterday launched its new 5G Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC), targeting mid-range to high-end smartphones. The company expects the penetration of 5G technology to gain pace quickly this year and not be affected too much by the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said it aims to expand its 5G chip portfolio this year to cover phones of varying prices after it shipped its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, last quarter. The Dimensity 820, made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) on 7-nanometer technology, is designed for mid-range to high-end 5G phones. MediaTek expects to infiltrate the