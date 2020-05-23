China’s plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong are expected to lead to the flight of capital and talent from the Asian financial hub, bankers and headhunters said.
The proposed legislation, which prompted concerns over freedoms in the territory, comes after large-scale pro-democracy demonstrations last year, which had already pushed some wealthy individuals to scout for investment options elsewhere.
“In some cases where clients had a bit of inertia and hoped things that happened last year will just go away, they will now step on the gas to reduce their wealth concentration risk here,” a senior banker at a European private bank said.
“In many cases last year, we saw our clients putting in place plan B and didn’t quite move the assets out of Hong Kong. I have already received some inquiries to activate that plan now,” said the banker, whose firm manages more than US$200 billion in assets.
The banker declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Hong Kong’s main stock market index yesterday fell more than 5 percent.
Globally, Hong Kong ranked second in wealth per adult after Switzerland in the middle of last year and the territory ranked 10th in terms of the number of ultra-high-net worth individuals or those with more than US$50 million in assets, according to a Credit Suisse report.
Hong Kong competes fiercely with Singapore to be considered Asia’s premier financial center. Global private banks including Credit Suisse and UBS, as well as Asian wealth managers, have their regional operations in the two hubs.
“We have had instances where clients were considering establishing a presence in Hong Kong ... but due to the pro-democracy protests in 2019, they decided to set up a presence in Singapore instead,” said Rahul Sen, London-based partner for wealth management headhunting and consulting firm Boyden.
“Existing banks in Hong Kong will also look at increasing their Greater China coverage from Singapore if the protests last longer or a feasible solution is not sought,” Sen said.
Pro-democracy activists and politicians in Hong Kong have for years opposed the idea of having to adhere to Chinese national security laws, arguing they could erode the city’s high degree of autonomy, guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” handover agreement reached in 1997.
The proposed legislation would safeguard the central Chinese government’s “overall jurisdiction” as well as Hong Kong’s “high autonomy,” a draft said.
PRESSURE FROM THE US: Huawei said a decision by the US was ‘arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire [technology] industry worldwide’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has stopped new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in response to Washington’s move aimed at further limiting chip supplies to the Chinese company, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing multiple sources. The orders that TSMC took before the new ban and those that were already in production are not affected, and could continue to proceed if those chips could be shipped before the middle of September, the report said. TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and a key Huawei supplier, on Thursday last week announced plans to build a US-based plant and on Friday added that
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs chips used in mobile phones, yesterday launched its new 5G Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC), targeting mid-range to high-end smartphones. The company expects the penetration of 5G technology to gain pace quickly this year and not be affected too much by the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said it aims to expand its 5G chip portfolio this year to cover phones of varying prices after it shipped its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, last quarter. The Dimensity 820, made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) on 7-nanometer technology, is designed for mid-range to high-end 5G phones. MediaTek expects to infiltrate the